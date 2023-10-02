Boyz II Men to Headline the 2023 Executive Leadership Council Annual Recognition Gala in Celebration of Black Business Excellence

The annual event hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier will also award $3M in scholarships during its weeklong gathering.

Ariel Investments CEO and Starbucks chairwoman Mellody Hobson to be honored with the 2023 ELC Achievement Award.

Synchrony to receive 2023 Corporate Award Accepted by CEO Brian Doubles .

Independent Board Member and Former Fortune 500 Global Executive, Arlene Isaacs-Lowe will receive the 2023 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award.

ELC Scholars to receive record number of scholarships with $3M in funds granted to 138 scholars.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) announced today that 14-time nominated and four-time Grammy award-winning artists Boyz II Men will headline the 2023 Executive Leadership Council Annual Recognition Gala recognizing Black excellence in business and academia. The awards celebration will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:00 ET, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland.

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), which serves as the pre-eminent membership organization of Black CEOs, C-Suite and senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, will also honor Black executives and corporations who have led the way in breaking barriers and in their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Included among this year's honorees are Ariel Investments CEO and Starbucks chairwoman Mellody Hobson who will be receiving this year's ELC 2023 Achievement Award, 2023 Corporate Award Honoree Synchrony, and Independent Board Member and Former Fortune 500 Global Executive Arlene Isaacs-Lowe receiving the 2023 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award.

This year's event also includes Google and The Coca-Cola Company as lead sponsors and marks a banner year for the annual gala, with the organization doubling its commitment and awarding $3M in scholarships to 138 scholars. Over 80 percent of this year's scholars will be pursuing careers in business or science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and over 60% are currently attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The ELC Annual Recognition Gala punctuates the end of a weeklong engagement which gathers over 2,000 Black executives and scholars from around the country to participate in professional development and leadership workshops. Additionally, it hosts a convening of corporate CEOs to discuss the issues that are most impacting Black executives in Corporate America.

ABOUT THE ELC:

The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

