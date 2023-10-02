Blue Shield of California Meets Diverse Needs of Medicare Beneficiaries with Benefits, Programs and Services for 2024 Health Coverage

Medicare beneficiaries enjoy a range of traditional and tech-based healthcare options during 2024 Annual Election Period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Medicare 2024 Annual Election Period for healthcare coverage begins, Blue Shield of California is meeting the diverse physical and mental health care needs of seniors with a robust line of products and services members can access through traditional in-person care and technology-based virtual and digital options.

"We continue to put our Medicare-eligible members at the center of everything we do to provide them with the healthcare benefits they depend on," said Jim McMahon, interim vice president and general manager. "Excellence in health care offerings has been at the forefront of our mission as a nonprofit health plan serving Californians for more than 80 years."

Blue Shield understands that Medicare isn't one size fits all.

"We offer a wide variety of Medicare plans, such as Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplement plans that are designed to fit people's budgets and unique needs," McMahon said.

Here's a snapshot of Blue Shield's healthcare coverage offerings during the 2024 Annual Election Period. These benefits may differ by plan and county:

Blue Shield Medicare Advantage Plan Highlights

Medical benefits for most members include no to low copays 1 for physician visits, and inpatient and outpatient hospital visits.





Dental coverage with an extensive network for general and specialty care dentists in California . Benefits include coverage for teeth cleanings, annual X-rays, fillings, and basic preventive and diagnostic services, when using network providers.





Vision benefits* include coverage for eye exams, frames, eyeglasses or contact lenses that are not covered by original Medicare.

*Underwritten by Blue Shield Life.





SilverSneakers ® 2 Fitness Program is a fitness benefit available at no extra cost to members.





Blue Shield Inspire (HMO D-SNP) includes a Healthy Grocery allowance 3 , over-the-counter (OTC) items allowance, hearing aids, 24/7 access to doctors by phone or video, and help with transportation to and from healthcare appointments at no extra cost to eligible members.





Blue Shield offers concierge services with dedicated agents who can assist Medicare Advantage members with scheduling appointments with primary care physicians and specialists, obtaining test results and medical equipment, closing care gaps, and other important services.





Trusted Provider Network: as people age into Medicare, the ability to keep their provider is important to them. To address this need, Blue Shield offers one of the largest networks of doctors and specialists in California for its Medicare Advantage plans, which also include prescription drug coverage.

Blue Shield's Medicare Supplement Plan

4 one-year Classic AAA Membership5 with roadside assistance and tools to help keep members safe and independent on the road. With a Blue Shield Medicare Supplement Plan , seniors can visit any doctor who accepts Medicare. Some of Blue Shield's Medicare Supplement plans have extra benefits for members, including the Plan G Inspireone-year Classic AAA Membershipwith roadside assistance and tools to help keep members safe and independent on the road.

For more information about Blue Shield's Medicare and Medicare Supplement plan offerings and a Medicare guide, please visit blueshieldcamedicare.com.

Blue Shield of California is an HMO, HMO D-SNP, PPO, and a PDP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California State Medicaid Program. Enrollment in Blue Shield of California depends on contract renewal.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with more than 4.8 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $24 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $97 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

1 $0 or low monthly premiums vary by plan and by county.

2SilverSneakers® membership is a senior benefit available with some Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

See if you are eligible for SilverSneakers® with your Medicare Advantage plans or Medicare Supplement plan.

3The benefits mentioned are part of special supplemental benefits available in select plans. Not all plan members will qualify. Refer to the Evidence of Coverage for details and eligibility requirements.

4 Available in select counties in northern California.

5 One-year new or renewal Classic AAA Membership, included with your plan, annually upon enrollment. The value of the Classic AAA Membership is subject to change. AAA Membership provided by AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah.

Y0118_23_664A_M Accepted 09272023

H2819_23_664A_C Accepted 09272023

CONTACT:

Mashi Nyssen

Blue Shield of California

510-607-2359

media@blueshieldca.com

