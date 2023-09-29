FORMULATED MATERIALS INTRODUCES THE REVOLUTIONARY ELEVATION ONE WATERPROOFING SYSTEM - An Unbeatable Solution for Elevated Wood Balconies

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formulated Materials®, a leading innovator in construction materials, proudly introduces the ELEVATION WATERPROOFING SYSTEM™, a holistic solution for waterproofing elevated wood balconies. This revolutionary system promises to eradicate the familiar challenges that lead to waterproofing failures, ensuring utmost reliability.

"We have painstakingly designed and developed every component and process to optimize performance and consistency," said Michael Martin, Chief Operating Officer at Formulated Materials. "It's not about marketing or sales pitches. The history of success we have achieved is the outcome of meticulous design, engineering, and an unwavering commitment to excellence."

The ELEVATION Balcony Waterproofing System by Formulated Materials offers multiple benefits that set it apart in the industry. At its core, it guarantees zero leaks, zero callbacks, and zero failures, making it the embodiment of reliability. Every component, from the installation techniques to the individual parts, is meticulously designed to shield balconies from the crippling effects of water damage. Unlike other systems which rely on multiple product sources, ELEVATION presents a unified wood-framed balcony waterproofing solution, ensuring cohesiveness with every component coming from a single manufacturer. This is complemented by an unbeatable best-in-class warranty.

The Elevation S60 sheet membrane stands as a testament to versatility and quality, offering an industry-leading 10-year limited warranty, 90 days of UV protection, and a toughness that's six times more than what competitors offer. Moreover, with over 250,000 balconies already installed, the system's design ensures consistent and correct installation, reducing the need for individual installer expertise. Continuous 24/7/365 training, both online and in-field, combined with visual product guides, ensures seamless installation. The company celebrates over 16,000,000 sqft of installations, all without a single warranty claim, even as the industry wrestles with escalating costs linked to waterproofing failures.

Formulated Materials champions education, empowering its stakeholders and marking the path to innovation as a collective effort. As a Tom Christerson, National Sales Manager remarked, "Why settle for the ordinary? With ELEVATION, we bring to you a comprehensive solution, a unified manufacturing origin, and an unparalleled warranty. Choose to be part of this success narrative. Let's elevate your next venture collaboratively." Reach out to Formulated Materials to explore the transformative potential of the ELEVATION WATERPROOFING SYSTEM for your balconies.

Formulated Materials is widely recognized as a leading manufacturer of gypsum cements, sound attenuating mats and innovative waterproofing solutions for the North American market. The company's product brands, including Treadstone®, Elevation® and Smart Batch® are considered by many to be the most popular and most trusted by industry professionals. Formulated Materials continually raises the standards for the multi-family construction industry through its commitment to innovation, performance, and exceptional customer service.

Formulated Material's Web site offers comprehensive resources including product and warranty information, installation specifications and technical support. For more information on the company's broad family of systems that make buildings safe from fire, quieter, more waterproof, and free from failures and litigation that plagues the multifamily construction industry, please call (844) 405-3676 or visit www.formulatedmaterials.com.

