Unlock the Secrets of Timeless Beauty and Harness the Power of Icelandic Kelp with TARAMAR's Purification Treatment

Unlock the Secrets of Timeless Beauty and Harness the Power of Icelandic Kelp with TARAMAR's Purification Treatment

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TARAMAR, a pioneering force in skincare innovation, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: the Purification Treatment. This revolutionary skincare solution taps into the extraordinary rejuvenating properties of Icelandic kelp, a culmination of years of dedicated research and development by our expert team.

Purifying Treatment is created with an innovative technology, a food science based NoTox® Technology, that avoids all potentially harmful chemicals. (PRNewswire)

At its core, the Purification Treatment relies on NoTox®, an innovative technology devised by TARAMAR that extracts the potent skin rejuvenating properties of this oceanic wonder. The result is the Arctic Complex®, a proprietary blend that not only preserves but also amplifies the incredible properties of organic kelp, delivering a transformative experience that leaves your complexion radiant and revitalized.

Beyond a mere cleansing agent, Purification Treatment has undergone rigorous independent testing on women, producing remarkable results such as greater radiance, mild detoxification, and firmer, hydrated skin with a beautiful colour. This product exemplifies our unwavering commitment of how we can bring out glow and pureness with skin-actives from marine plants of the Atlantic Ocean.

Dr. Marteinsdóttir (Rúna), a Professor at the University of Iceland and the visionary founder of TARAMAR, shares her inspiration: "While watching 'Memoirs of a Geisha,' I marveled at the leading actress' smooth, flawless skin and wondered how I could recreate that effect, using only safe and natural bioactive compounds - no makeup and no toxic chemicals such as fillers and colours." Extensive research into seaweed led Rúna to pinpoint at least 2 specific kelp species with remarkable skin-smoothing and collagen-boosting capabilities, leading to a firm, li[ed look and an even texture and tone. By combining these extracts with luxurious organic oils and a powerful skin-conditioning ester, TARAMAR's Purifying Treatment was born.

The Purifying Treatment efficacy was tested by an independent French laboratory, Dermscan. During this scientific testing, 35 women aged 45-65 applied The Serum to their facial skin 2x/day for 84 days.

The results are unequivocal:

7% increase in skin firmness

6-11% increase in hydration rate

Significant detox effects (decrease of olive colour)

Significant increase in homogeneity (even complexion, after 56d)

Significant improvement in radiance and illumination (after 28d)

Significant improvement in fineness of skin texture (after 84d)

Significant improvement in Beige and Pink colours (after 28d)

Significant decrease in redness (after 28d)

Contact:

Gudrun Marteinsdottir

runa@taramar.is

+354-663-0012

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220105/TARAMAR_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220109/TARAMAR_Logo.jpg

TARAMAR Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TARAMAR