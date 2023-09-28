OneOdio's Iconic DJ Headphone Pro 10 Achieves Sales Milestone of Over $320 Million by 2023

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable milestone, OneOdio proudly announces that its iconic professional DJ headphone, the Pro 10, has achieved over $320 million in sales by 2023. This achievement underscores the brand's commitment to delivering top-quality audio experiences for music enthusiasts.

OneOdio Professional DJ Headphone Pro 10 (PRNewswire)

The Pro 10 headphone, a cornerstone of OneOdio's product lineup, has garnered acclaim from audio enthusiasts worldwide. Known for its professional sound performance, ergonomic design, and affordability, the Pro 10 series has become synonymous with high-quality audio experiences. Featuring studio-quality sound, detachable cables, and over-ear comfort, it has held its position as an Amazon best-seller for seven years, catering to both professional audio requirements and the preferences of music enthusiasts.

OneOdio's Decade of Commission

OneOdio was founded with a mission to democratize premium audio, making it accessible to all without compromising on quality. The Pro 10 headphones embody this philosophy, offering a professional auditory experience at a cost-effective price point. OneOdio firmly believes that astounding sound quality should be attainable for everyone, and the Pro 10 series exemplifies this commitment.

With over a decade of dedication to the audio equipment industry, OneOdio has consistently pushed boundaries and set new standards. Their journey has been marked by significant milestones, including its best-selling headphone models and a global presence. Through its dedication to innovation and quality, OneOdio has garnered a loyal customer base that spans the globe.

OneOdio's Future as a Professional Audio Brand

As OneOdio continues to thrive and evolve, it aspires to be recognized as a "professional" brand in the audio equipment industry. Their dedication to providing high-quality, cost-effective audio solutions has set them on a path towards professional excellence. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, OneOdio is well-positioned to achieve this goal.

OneOdio's Pro 10 headphone model achieving sales exceeding $320 million in 2023 is a testament to their commitment to excellence in the audio industry. As they look ahead, OneOdio remains dedicated to providing unmatched audio experiences to a global audience.

About OneOdio

Brand value: Deliver premium, professional grade headphones and audio gear designed to take your experience to the next level.

Brand mission: Merge pro audio with innovative technologies, present the auditory feast for the customers.

OneOdio, founded in 2013, is a leading manufacturer of audio gear. Driven by a mission to deliver professional sound experiences to music enthusiasts worldwide, OneOdio has consistently introduced groundbreaking audio products, including its Studio Pro series, Monitor series, HiFi series, Fusion series and Focus series. With a global presence, OneOdio's over-ear headphones have consistently ranked in the top three positions within Amazon's headphone category.

To learn more about OneOdio's range of products and their journey, please visit their website at www.oneodio.com.

