Hard Rock International Kicks Off 24th Annual PINKTOBER Campaign in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness and Research

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International proudly continues its longstanding support of breast cancer awareness and research with the return of its annual PINKTOBER campaign. Throughout the month of October, Hard Rock Hotels, Cafes, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Bet and Games around the globe are "going pink" by participating in fundraising efforts supporting the Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society and local charities. Adding to the millions of dollars donated throughout the history of the campaign, PINKTOBER raised over $1 million for breast cancer awareness and research last year alone, the largest single amount Hard Rock has raised since the program's inception in 2000.

"Hard Rock is proud to unite globally for the 24th PINKTOBER campaign and create philanthropic activations that support organizations which benefit survivors, thrivers and those impacted by breast cancer," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

Hotel Activations & Events

Hard Rock Hotels around the globe will host philanthropic-centered activations such as live concerts benefitting breast cancer research, plus engaging donation opportunities across local properties. Hard Rock Hotels is continuing the Sound of Your Stay program and in partnership with Gibson have created PINKTOBER, custom-designed guitars that will be displayed throughout properties. Guests can check out the guitars and make a donation through a QR code to help join fight against breast cancer. Hard Rock Hotel guests will also have the chance to indulge in pink-themed drinks, treats and exclusive spa treatments at the Rock Spa® all month long.

Stay Strong Survivor Stays

Hard Rock Hotels is encouraging all fans to nominate fighters, survivors and caregivers as we rally together in the fight against breast cancer. Each week throughout October, one deserving winner will receive a $5,000 donation to the American Cancer Society in their name, a four-night all-inclusive stay for two in Punta Canta, Vallarta, Cancun, Riviera Maya or Los Cabos and a personal coaching session with breast cancer thriver & wellness guru, Samantha Harris. Visit the pinned post @HardRockHotels for details on how to participate.

Hard Rock X Samantha Harris

Hard Rock Hotels is teaming up with Samantha Harris, Emmy-winning TV host, bestselling author, certified health coach & trainer and breast cancer thriver, for sharing special content featuring tips from Samantha's "Your Healthiest Healthy" book and online courses. Exclusive videos will be available for in room viewing and on the hardrock.com/PINKTOBER website. Additional tips will drop every Wednesday on Hard Rock Hotels' Instagram where Samantha will provide advice on sleep, nutrition and feel-good workouts to help survivors, thrivers and others feel their best. To follow along, please visit @HardRockHotels and @samanthaharristv on Instagram.

Limited-Edition PINKTOBER Pin & Merchandise

In partnership with American Cancer Society, Hard Rock International and the Seminole Tribe of Florida are celebrating tribal member Nancy Frank's 20th anniversary of breast cancer survival with a special, limited-edition pin designed by tribe member and Native American artist Victoria Billie Osceola. 100% of proceeds from the commemorative pin, available throughout October and Indigenous People's Month in November, will go to American Cancer Society.

In addition, Hard Rock International is offering exclusive limited-edition merchandise in support of breast cancer awareness and research, including a PINKTOBER-themed Hard Rock t-shirt, hat, water bottle, and tote bag. Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, a portion of proceeds will go to charities that help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

The PINKTOBER commemorative pin and 2023 retail collection are now available in stores and online at Rock Shops®.

Cafe Activations & Events

To honor the unwavering strength of those fighting breast cancer and breast cancer survivors, Hard Rock Cafe is kicking off PINKTOBER with a multitude of local events aimed at spreading awareness and inspiring our guests to support a very important cause. Cafes starting October 1st will proudly show their support to be "Stronger Together" and guests will have an opportunity to contribute through our turn it up campaign, where they can round their check up to the next dollar amount. Also a portion of the sales proceeds from the PINKTOBER retail collection during the month are being donated to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to support breast cancer charities, research and awareness worldwide.

To learn more about Hard Rock Cafe's PINKTOBER calendar of events and limited-time offerings, please visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.

Hard Rock Bet Online Sportsbook & iCasino Activation

In honor of PINKTOBER, Hard Rock Bet will make a donation to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation for every qualifying referral to its highly-rated online sportsbook and I Casino during the month of October. To get in on the action and support a great cause, please visit: https://www.hardrock.bet/

Hard Rock Games

Hard Rock Games is proud to support PINKTOBER this year with a donation to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation that increases based on the volume of community spins on the free Hard Rock Jackpot Casino game. In addition, players in participating Hard Rock Games products can earn free entries all month for the chance to win their choice of limited edition PINKTOBER merchandise.

To learn more and take Hard Rock home with you, please visit hardrockgames.com

For more information on Hard Rock International and how you can support PINKTOBER visit www.hardrock.com/PINKTOBER.

