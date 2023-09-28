BLOOMINGDALE'S ANNOUNCES ANNUAL PINK CAMPAIGN WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS AQUA X KERRI ROSENTHAL COLLECTION

The retailer's annual Give Pink, Get More campaign will benefit its two long-standing partners, the

Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Tutu Project

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announces AQUA x Kerri Rosenthal, a special collection that serves as an addition to its annual Pink Campaign. The continuation of the retailer's Give Pink, Get More initiative reinforces its long standing commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness. Over the past 18 years, Bloomingdale's has raised over $17 million for both the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and the Tutu Project.

Bloomingdale's Announces Annual Pink Campaign With the Launch of it's AQUA x Kerri Rosenthal Collection (PRNewswire)

The 46- piece AQUA x Kerri Rosenthal collection consists of a range of women's and girl's ready-to-wear, seasonal accessories, and home goods inspired by a painting Kerri created exclusively for Bloomingdale's in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. Kerri's daughter, Ali was diagnosed with breast cancer in the fall of 2022, making this collaboration and her personal connection to the cause even more special and sentimental. Now through 10/31, Bloomingdale's will donate 10% of the purchase price of each piece of the collection to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (up to $25k). The original artwork, featuring the artist's signature whimsy mood boosting prints, stripes, hearts, and more, will also be up for auction online through 10/12 to benefit Pink Aid.

"After the success of the previous Kerri Rosenthal collection, we are thrilled to be partnering with Kerri on another collaboration with such a meaningful connection," said Frank Berman, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Bloomingdale's. "The programming for our annual Give Pink, Get More campaign supports two incredible organizations that we've had the privilege of supporting for so many years, BCRF and the Tutu Project. We are honored to now layer in yet another element to the activity this season with the launch of AQUA X Kerri Rosenthal."

Additional events and activities span stores across the U.S., and online, including:

Give Pink, Get More: Happening in-store and online through October 31 , shoppers can give back by charging a $15 enrollment fee on their Bloomingdale's Credit Card- 100% of which will benefit BCRF and the Tutu Project. From 9/22-10/31, card holders will earn $25 in rewards for every $250 spent on eligible purchases using their Bloomingdale's credit card. Shoppers who enroll in-store will also receive a limited edition tote. Happening in-store and online through, shoppers can give back by charging aenrollment fee on theirCredit Card- 100% of which will benefit BCRF and the Tutu Project. From 9/22-10/31, card holders will earnin rewards for everyspent on eligible purchases using theircredit card. Shoppers who enroll in-store will also receive a limited edition tote.

PINK Yoga : On October 14 , select stores will be hosting PINK Yoga and an after party with On Running featuring breakfast bites, sips, and special gifting opportunities. The 59th st store workout lead by yoga-instructor and breast cancer survivor, Sarah Strimmel from Damn Good Yoga will also be broadcasted live on Bloomingdale's On Screen; and attended by founders of the Tutu Project, Bob and Linda Carey . The $15 reservation fee for in-store events will benefit The Breast Cancer Research Foundation and The Tutu Project, and participants will take home a pink yoga mat. Reservations for the in-person events can be made HERE . : On, select stores will be hosting PINK Yoga and an after party with On Running featuring breakfast bites, sips, and special gifting opportunities. The 59th st store workout lead by yoga-instructor and breast cancer survivor, Sarah Strimmel from Damn Good Yoga will also be broadcasted live onOn Screen; and attended by founders of the Tutu Project,. Thereservation fee for in-store events will benefit The Breast Cancer Research Foundation and The Tutu Project, and participants will take home a pink yoga mat. Reservations for the in-person events can be made

PINK Parties: On October 14 from 11am - 2pm , stores across the country will be throwing their Annual Pink Party in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Shoppers can buy Kerri Rosenthal's AQUA Collection, sign up for Give Pink Get More to take part in an interactive art installation, enjoy DJ beats and stop by our favorite beauty counters for pink themed touch ups!

Kerri x AQUA Art Animation: In-store customers will receive one of Kerri's signature painted hearts to write the name of someone they are "giving pink for" to be featured on an interactive visual installation.

AQUA x Kerri Rosenthal On Screen Event: On October 5th , Kerri and her daughter Ali are hosting an On Screen event to speak about the collaboration with AQUA, the inspiration behind it, and their personal ties to Breast Cancer Awareness.

Bloomingdale's Pink Philanthropic Partners:

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research – and metastatic breast cancer research – worldwide and is the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country. Through years of partnership, Bloomingdale's has provided funds to support BCRF's goals in identifying new targets and developing new treatments for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Tutu Project , founded by Bob and Linda Carey, aims to bring cheer to breast cancer patients every day, through financial and emotional support. The fundraising campaign started with Bob Carey's famous tutu that has been photographed around the world, and featured within his book, TUTU. Most recently, Bob shot his iconic tutu photos throughout Bloomingdale's 59th Street Flagship.

Additional information on the Bloomingdale's PINK Campaign can be found HERE , and information on local PINK Yoga and PINK Party events can be found on Eventbrite in select markets.

Over the past 18 years Bloomingdale's campaigns and partnerships have raised over $17 million for breast cancer research.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

About b the change:

As a company with a 150-year legacy, Bloomingdale's launched b the change as an actionable program designed to build a more equitable and sustainable future for its colleagues, customers, and community. Through its three pillars, b sustainable, b inclusive, and b the future, Bloomingdale's will continue to support philanthropic causes through campaigns, grants, fundraisers, volunteer opportunities and more. Partners include The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Tutu Project, Child Mind Institute, Donors Choose, No Kid Hungry, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund, and more. For more information on b the change, visit https://www.bloomingdales.com/c/b-the-change/

