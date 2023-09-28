2,500 Procedures Completed in U.S. with Centinel Spine's prodisc® C Vivo and prodisc C SK Cervical Total Disc Replacement System, Less than One Year After Limited Launch

Centinel Spine exceeds 2,500 U.S. procedures after limited release of pro disc C Vivo in September 2022 and pro disc C SK in October 2022 .

The 2,500 procedure milestone was achieved rapidly after surpassing 1,000 procedures in April 2023 .

Centinel Spine's U.S. prodisc cervical business grew 97% in Q2 2023 versus Q2 2022 as additional surgeons gained access to the new system.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease by providing the most robust and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced the completion of the 2,500th case in the U.S. with the prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK Cervical TDR System.

prodisc C Vivo & prodisc C SK

The prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK technologies are part of the new Match-the-Disc™ System made available by the Company in a limited release in Q4 2022. Over 350 surgeons have used the new system over the last 12 months, validating the benefits of intraoperatively selecting the ideal implant for each patient's anatomy. Nearly 70% of the surgeon users are repeat users and the new system is allowing the Company to significantly accelerate competitive conversions and increase utilization within its user base. The 2,500 procedure milestone comes just five months after the 1,000th case was announced in April 2023.

According to Benjamin Geddes, orthopedic spine surgeon with the Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Chattanooga, TN, "The 'Match-the-Disc' prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK system provides multiple implant options to best fit each patient's anatomy, while at the same time not creating extra instrumentation complexity. This increases your options as a surgeon while not bogging down your staff. There have been multiple occasions where I went in thinking I would use one prodisc implant and in real time pivoted to a different prodisc implant with better fit. This was done seamlessly without wasting valuable OR time."

"The prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK Match-the-Disc system has enabled Centinel Spine to push forward in its mission to be a catalyst of change in the spine market," observes Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "Achieving this milestone so rapidly underscores surgeons' receptivity towards the change that these new prodisc systems bring to the spine operating room, as well as expansion of the total disc replacement market."

The prodisc portfolio is the most extensive TDR system in the world, offering both cervical and lumbar implants with anatomically-differentiated designs. Centinel Spine is the only company with FDA approval for both cervical and lumbar TDR systems. All of the prodisc cervical and lumbar devices incorporate prodisc CORE technology, the basis behind the predictable clinical outcomes of the prodisc platform after 30 years and over 250,000 implantations worldwide.*

* Data on file.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease by providing the most robust total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®). The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and 250,000 implantations worldwide.

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. The prodisc platform remains the only technology with multiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

