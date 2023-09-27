STARPAX BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF $24 MILLION REGULATION A+ CAPITAL RAISE

Starpax Biopharma Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Starpax Biopharma Inc.) (PRNewswire)

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Starpax Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing a groundbreaking cancer treatment platform technology, is pleased to announce the launch of its Regulation A+ capital raise. This raise will provide an opportunity for US accredited and non-accredited investors to participate in the company's mission to revolutionize cancer treatment.

Starpax Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical research and development company, has conceived an unprecedented platform technology to treat cancer using living self-propelled Starpax Magnetodrones™ that are sensitive to magnetic fields, swim within interstitial spaces of tumor tissues, transport anticancer drug attached to their surface, are non-pathogenic and die approximately 60 minutes after injection. The Magnetodrones are injected directly into the tumor and transport an anticancer molecule used in an FDA-approved treatment that has been used on millions of humans for 20 years. The trajectory of the Magnetodrones is controlled by the Starpax PolarTrak™ in which the patient is positioned, and that is designed to generate precise 3D guidance magnetic field vectors in order to trap the Magnetodrones inside the tumor and force them to spread and release the anticancer drug throughout the volume of the tumor, including hypoxic zones — without circulating in the bloodstream, thereby avoiding side effects usually resulting from systemic cancer treatments.

The proceeds from the Regulation A+ raise will primarily be used for Starpax Biopharma's ongoing research and clinical trials on humans for six unmet medical need cancer indications in the following organs: pancreas, prostate, head and neck, breast, colorectal and vulva.

Michael Gareau, founding president of Starpax Biopharma, stated, "We are excited to launch our Regulation A+ capital raise, providing an opportunity for a broader range of investors to join us in our mission to change the way cancer is treated. With the support of our investors, we believe that our technology has the potential to improve the lives of millions of patients worldwide."

This investment opportunity offers a unique chance to participate in a never-before-seen technology that aims to change the way cancer is treated.

Investors interested in participating in Starpax Biopharma's Regulation A+ capital raise can get more information by downloading the offering circular and accessing the investor deck at investinstarpax.com

