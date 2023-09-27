Quark Expeditions Joins CLIA Global Cruise Industry Trade Association

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, is excited to celebrate the United Nations' World Tourism Day by announcing its new global membership in the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the world's largest cruise industry trade association.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. (PRNewswire)

"We're extremely proud to be a new member of CLIA, an industry association whose values are so closely aligned with ours," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "CLIA supports policies and practices that foster a secure, healthy, and sustainable cruise environment, promoting positive travel experiences for guests around the world. That mission mirrors the values that have fuelled the passion and expertise of Quark Expeditions since we took our very first guests to the North Pole in 1991. One of our main drivers at Quark Expeditions is our commitment to 'go beyond,' a philosophy deeply ingrained in the CLIA network of travel professionals."

CLIA represents 95% of the world's ocean-going cruise capacity, as well as 65,000 global travel agents, and 15,000 of the largest travel agencies in the world. The CLIA community includes the world's most prestigious ocean, river, and specialty cruise lines; a highly trained and certified travel agent community; and widespread industry stakeholders, including ports and destinations, ship development, suppliers, and business services.

CLIA President and CEO, Kelly Craighead, said the addition of Quark Expeditions as a global cruise line member helps highlight the growing significance of small-ship expedition cruising within the industry.

"Quark Expeditions has been a pioneer in expedition cruising for more than 30 years, taking guests to the Arctic, Antarctic and other remote destinations," Ms. Craighead said. "Small-ship expedition cruising is one of the most dynamic and exciting areas of cruising's growth, so we're delighted to have Quark Expeditions join our global community at a time when there's so much energy and innovation in the sector."

To learn more about CLIA, click here.

For Quark Expeditions media inquiries: media@quarkexpeditions.com

About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

About the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA): CLIA is the world's largest cruise industry trade association, providing a unified voice for the industry as the leading authority of the global cruise community. On behalf of its members, affiliates and partners, the organization supports policies and practices that foster a secure, healthy, and sustainable cruise ship environment, promoting positive travel experiences for millions of travelers who cruise annually. This year, CLIA forecasts that the annual number of passengers will reach 31.5 million—surpassing 2019 levels. The CLIA community includes the world's most prestigious ocean, river, and specialty cruise lines; a widespread network of stakeholders, including port and destinations, ship development, suppliers, and business services; and highly trained and certified travel agent members that represent the largest network of travel professionals specializing in cruise travel. The organization's global headquarters are in Washington, DC, with regional offices located in North and South America, Europe, and Australasia.

For more information, please visit cruising.org or follow CLIA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube with the handle @CLIAGlobal—or on LinkedIn.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quark Expeditions