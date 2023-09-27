The Entreprenista 100 Awards Calls for Applications from Successful Female Founders

Presented by Chase Ink, The Entreprenista 100 Awards seek to recognize the Top 100 Women Business Owners of 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entreprenista League, a leading membership community for ambitious, entrepreneurial women, is excited to announce that applications are now open for its second annual Entreprenista 100 Awards . Chase Ink will return as the presenting sponsor of The Entreprenista 100 Awards, which will shine a light on the extraordinary achievements of 100 women business owners across a wide variety of industries.

"Every day in The Entreprenista League, we have the honor of celebrating the accomplishments of truly brilliant leaders, innovators, and visionaries," said Entreprenista Co-founder Stephanie Cartin. "With The Entreprenista 100 Awards, we aim to extend the reach of that recognition to help these dynamic, forward-thinking founders get the exposure they need to make a real difference in their businesses. The hard truth is that 40% of businesses in the United States are owned by women,* yet the vast majority of funding, recognition, and other resources remain out of reach. We're aiming to change that."

The awards officially opened applications this morning at 9 a.m. EST, and the submission period will run through Wednesday, November 22nd, 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will receive national recognition across Entreprenista.com, Entreprenista's social and email channels, as well as through the extended network of its partners and more than 1,500 Entreprenista League members. One top winner, named The Entreprenista of the Year, will also receive $5,000 to reinvest in their business and five top winners will receive an Entreprenista grand prize package.

Founders are encouraged to nominate themselves by visiting Entreprenista.com/100 . Marketing and PR professionals, or other members of a team, are also able to apply on behalf of their company's founder.

In an effort to extend recognition to as many deserving women business owners and entrepreneurs as possible, nominees do not need to be current members of The Entreprenista League.

Alongside the selection of the core 2023 Entreprenista 100, an esteemed panel of business luminaries will collaborate with Entreprenista to honor one outstanding founder in each of the following five premier award categories:

Entreprenista of the Year – an exemplary role model who stands out across all criteria areas Innovator of the Year – a forward-thinking founder who demonstrates unparalleled ingenuity Changemaker of the Year – a trailblazer using their platform and influence to create a positive impact Community Builder of the Year – a super-connector developing and empowering a community Uplifter of the Year – a leader dedicated to nurturing the success and wellness of other women

The distinguished panel of judges includes:

Stephanie Cartin, co-founder of Entreprenista and Socialfly

Courtney Spritzer, co-founder of Entreprenista and Socialfly

Divya Gugnani , co-founder of Wander Beauty and 5 SENS

Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder of Gorgie and LIVELY

Dana Pollack , founder of Dana's Bakery

Alexandra Cristin, founder of Glam Seamless

Sarah Potempa , founder of The Beachwaver Co.

Anouck Gotlib , CEO of Belgian Boys

Alli Webb , co-founder of Drybar

Kendra Bracken-Ferguson , founder of Braintrust

Arion Long , founder of Femly

Sarah Lee , co-founder of Glow Recipe

Carrie Kerpen, co-founder of Likeable Media

The unveiling of the 100 winners of 2023 is slated for early February 2024, accompanied by detailed information about Entreprenista Founders Weekend — a 3-day experience centered around the success, wealth, and wellness of female founders. Founders Weekend will take place May 3-5, 2024 at The Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL.

The Entreprenista League was founded with the vision of inspiring and empowering both current and future women founders. It aims to facilitate community, connection and greater financial backing and support for founders. Through its digital and real-life community, podcast network, and events, The Entreprenista League connects and elevates women business leaders.

Other supporting brands and sponsors of The Entreprenista 100 include Public , TobinLeff and Socialfly .

For more information about The Entreprenista 100 Awards or to apply to be on the list, please visit Entreprenista.com/100 or follow along on social media via #entreprenista100. For official rules, application fee information and eligibility, click here .

Source: United States Census Bureau (2023). Census Bureau Releases Nonemployer Business Data by Demographic Characteristics of Owners .

About Entreprenista Media

Entreprenista Media is on a mission to empower women by sharing and celebrating their stories, fostering a community that nurtures meaningful connections, support, and access to resources. Comprising The Entreprenista League, a digital membership community, and a media platform, Entreprenista Media is home to The Entreprenista Podcast Network, hosting shows like The Entreprenista Podcast and Startups in Stilettos. The Entreprenista League empowers ambitious women entrepreneurs by boosting their online presence, facilitating connections with potential investors, mentors, clients, and customers, granting exclusive digital resources and member benefits, and granting access to virtual and in-person events designed to foster meaningful business relationships.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.9 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly 80 million consumers and nearly 6 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

