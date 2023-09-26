Emerging Leaders Can Now Apply to the Change Collective and Develop Action Plans that Make a Difference in Their Communities

Applications are now open to join the Change Collective's second cohort of changemakers in Chicago, Detroit and Jackson to bring people together, bridge divides and solve problems at the community level

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Change Collective announced that applications to join its second cohort are open. Emerging leaders in Chicago, IL, Detroit, MI, and Jackson, MS, can apply to join fellow changemakers looking to solve problems and build bridges in their local communities. As members of the cohort, changemakers will receive leadership development, training and mentorship as they create civic action plans to address issues impacting their communities, including education, food and health access, economic development and civic engagement.

Change Collective members are actively using the tools they are learning in the program, and the networks and support systems they are building, to drive change in their communities. In Jackson, Lee Scott is working in his hometown to expand workforce development training and tech development skills. In Detroit, Bandhanpreet Kaur is using her experiences teaching coding to break barriers for women in tech and provide computer science knowledge to eighth graders in Detroit Public Schools. And in Chicago, Stephen Ramsey is engaging community members in tough conversations that transform how people relate to one another by promoting a level of respect and understanding for all.

"Our inaugural cohort of changemakers have constantly inspired us with their energy, creativity, commitment and community," said Dexter Mason, Managing Director of the Change Collective. "These changemakers have proven what we already knew – lasting change starts locally, and the next generation of local leaders are up to the task of making progress on the issues that impact our communities the most. We are so proud to continue to grow alongside our current changemakers and excited to welcome our second cohort."

Launched earlier this year with a video from former President Barack Obama, the Change Collective is a leadership initiative empowering and connecting local changemakers across the country. The inaugural cohort featured 73 changemakers who have worked together to learn, problem-solve and build their networks. In addition to monthly Local Change Labs, in June, the entire cohort met in person in Detroit for the National Change Lab, which featured fireside chats with local and national leaders, including Civic Nation Board Chair Valerie Jarrett and Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

Applications will be open from September 26 to October 27, and the cohort will officially be announced in early 2024.

ABOUT the Change Collective:

The Change Collective is a dynamic leadership community created to train, connect and elevate local changemakers in communities across the country. The Change Collective develops local leaders - helping them bring people together, bridge divides, and solve problems at the community level. Local cohorts are composed of leaders representing a range of identities, backgrounds, vocations, and ideologies. Members of the Change Collective have access to training opportunities, leadership development, and a wide network of mentors both locally and nationally. The Change Collective is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Learn more here .

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is a nonprofit ecosystem for high-impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America. Civic Nation shifts culture, systems, and policy by bringing together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders and influencers to tackle some of our nation's most pressing social challenges. Civic Nation is home to seven national initiatives and campaigns: ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, Change Collective, It's On Us, Online for All, SAVE On Student Debt, We The Action, and When We All Vote. Learn more here .

