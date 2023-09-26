Announcing Sky Castle Companions, the first AI-powered NFT companions, assigned 1/1 personalities, that can talk and interact with you

DOVER, Del., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Castle, a pioneer in the convergence of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and virtual companionship technology, announced the launch of Sky Castle Companions. Companions are NFTs that are assigned a 1/1 unique set of personality traits on-contract that can be used to seed AI chat applications. This results in AI-powered companions that talk to you, have unique personas, and are secured & owned on the blockchain.

By seeding Companion NFTs into these AI applications, owners can interact and build relationships with them.

This groundbreaking initiative marks a significant step forward in the realm of AI and blockchain, transforming the way individuals interact with artificial intelligence. Companions are part of an open ecosystem which means any third party can freely build AI applications that integrate with them. By seeding Companion NFTs into these AI applications, owners can interact and build relationships with them.

Alongside this launch, Luna Labs, the parent company of Sky Castle, has taken the initiative to create its own AI Chat platform to demonstrate the awesome capability of Companions. The AI Chat has a user-friendly ChatGPT-like interface that allows owners to chat with their Companions and see their unique personas come to life.

Sky Castle Companions act as a layer on top of AI technologies. This layer is one of decentralized ownership, uniqueness, and authenticity. Companions are not limited to one AI technology, rather, they have the potential to live on top of many advancing AI technologies.

The first official collection of Sky Castle Companions, called Concepts, consists of eight Companions - four female and four male. Per Sky Castle's website, Concepts are meant to be a demonstration of the impressive capabilities and characteristics of the upcoming Genesis collection – further details to be announced soon. Concepts was launched September 17, 2023: Ethscan .

About Sky Castle: Sky Castle is a pioneer in the convergence of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and virtual companionship technology. Its mission is to enhance human life by harnessing the power of AI. Sky Castle believes that through fostering human to AI relationships, huge utility and benefits be unlocked.

