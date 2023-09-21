EmVenio Research continues momentum of team growth with two new principal investigators

Additions bring diversity of medical experience for wider range of clinical trials

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical research organization EmVenio Research recently announced the addition of Michelle Mallitz, M.D. and Thomas Wade, M.D. to its team to serve as principal investigators. In their roles, they will oversee and conduct objective clinical research to ensure independent, high quality and reproducible results, as well as manage oversight of compliance, financial, personnel and other related aspects of research projects. Coming from varying medical backgrounds, Drs. Mallitz and Wade bring a depth of knowledge and experience to the EmVenio team, allowing the research organization to conduct trials addressing a wider range of infectious diseases and therapeutic areas.

EmVenio appointed Drs. Michelle Mallitz and Thomas Wade as principal investigators to manage clinical research processes

"The addition of these two incredible principal investigators is proof that EmVenio's growth is focused on quality and not quantity," said Thad Wolfram, EmVenio president. "These individuals bring a level of expertise and skill that opens more doors for our team to conduct a multitude of research studies for pharmaceutical sponsors and clinical research organizations. With their added expertise, we can expand our range of studies, from immunizations against the latest infectious disease mutations to long-term treatments for diabetes and cardiovascular disease."

Collectively, Drs. Mallitz and Wade participated in nearly 300 clinical trials, serving in all phases.

Dr. Michelle Mallitz has 23 years of experience in the medical field with 10 of those years spent serving as an internal investigator for various research facilities. She was most recently a clinical investigator at Care Access. She has worked on 130 clinical trials in various areas of study focusing mainly on cardiovascular effects.

Dr. Mallitz holds a Bachelor of Science in molecular biology from the University of Wisconsin, a Master of Science in human physiology from Georgetown University and a doctorate from Georgetown University School of Medicine. She has held an American Board of Internal Medicine certification for the past 23 years and is currently licensed to practice in the state of Florida.

Dr. Thomas Wade holds nearly 23 years of medical practice and clinical research experience, serving as a principal investigator and practicing internal medicine. As a principal investigator, he participated in more than 75 clinical trials, including studies for treatments for chronic illnesses and rare genetic conditions.

Dr. Wade holds a post-baccalaureate degree in pre-medical studies from Indiana University and a Medical Doctorate from Indiana University School of Medicine. He is a member of multiple advisory committees and councils and the chair of the Human Research Protection Program as part of the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs. He holds certifications with CITI Good Clinical Practice, the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons and the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Wade is also medically licensed in 12 states.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable mobile community research site solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved, high-risk communities. EmVenio Research's global network of skilled clinicians, principal investigators and state-of-the-art mobile community research sites enable us to provide robust clinical research services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits and mobile sites. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

