Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Nico Rosberg (Sustainability Entrepreneur and Formula 1 World Champion) join forces to fight climate change at GTF Connect Los Angeles on September 27/28th

BERLIN and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful jubilee edition of the fifth GREENTECH FESTIVAL (GTF) in Berlin, Europe's largest event for green technologies and sustainable lifestyle is headed to the West Coast looking to set the pace on the "Mission to Net Zero". Following the US debut in New York City in 2022, the organizers are planning on creating a salon-like hub of the successful Berlin-based GREENTECH FESTIVAL for the global exchange of green ideas, strategies, and solutions in Los Angeles.

Together with its partners Audi, Vodafone Business and Lufthansa Group, the inaugural edition of GTF Connect Los Angeles is uniting forward-thinking experts from various business sectors and speakers from across the globe to delve into the challenges and opportunities related to advancing sustainable business practices and lifestyles.

Introducing the GTF Connect Series

While the GREENTECH FESTIVAL had its earliest beginnings in 2008, the organization has been running satellite events in London, New York City and Singapore since 2021. Coined the GTF Connect series, these events were tailored to meet the needs of local markets and audiences. The event series brings together best-in-class examples of green business innovation, technology and leadership across the globe and has previously attracted strong audiences and household names including Google CEO Sundar Picha, Founder of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, Robert Redford, Sting and Billie Eilish.

Nico Rosberg, Formula 1 World Champion and Founder of the GTF commented "We're thrilled to make this year's GTF Connect debut in Los Angeles. We are fully committed to creating an event worthy of its stunning location in downtown Hollywood. We look forward to celebrating the undeniable influence of the city's rich culture as the entertainment capital of the world with a tailor-made conference programme, amazing speakers, and a buzz-worthy Gala Awards Show."

The GTF Connect in Los Angeles will kick off with the renowned GREEN AWARDS on September 27 followed by a high-level C-suite conference in partnership with Vodafone Business on September 28. The organizers expect more than 30 high-level speakers as well as 750 delegates at the iconic location Avalon Hollywood for the two-day event.

A Line-up of exceptional Speakers expected at the Conference

Visionary thought leaders, experts from business, politics, research and the startup world are expected to delve into the future of sustainable business. Among others, confirmed speakers at the GTF Connect in Los Angeles include, Boaz Paldi, Chief Creative Officer at UNDP; Actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Billy Zane; Ashish Sethia, Global Head of Commodities, Energy & Environmental Markets, BloombergNEF; Nuritz Katz, CSO, UCLA and Jessica Hyman, Head of Sustainability at Atlassian.

As a launch event, GTF Connect is offering limited free tickets which can be secured via the following link: www.usa.greentechfestival.com/tickets/

Green Awards LA - Celebrating innovative projects, companies and people

The awards show will honor and celebrate the most innovative projects and individuals in the categories "Mobility" and "Energy". Finalists have been selected by a 55-member jury earlier this year during the GREEN AWARDS jury meeting. The entire process is supported by GTF Knowledge Partner Boston Consulting Group. "With the environmental challenges we are facing at the moment, change is our only choice. And along that journey, we need bold approaches, brilliant ideas and devotion from organizations, institutions and individuals. We created the GREEN AWARDS to celebrate these visionary people with visionary approaches who are driving transformative change. We are looking forward to hosting our awards show in Los Angeles for the first time, a city that is known for constantly reinventing itself", says Marco Voigt, Founder of GTF. The nominees in the category of mobility are Hyundai, Smart Tire Company and Yunnex Traffic - presenting tangible benefits in the future of transportation with their innovative mobility solutions. With their unique approaches to how energy can be used and implemented more efficiently, user-friendly, and innovative, Kraftblock, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Solarduck have been nominated for the Energy GREEN AWARD.

Special Award for Johan Ernst Nilson

The environmental explorer Johan Ernst Nilson will be presented with the "Lifetime Achievement Award'' for his devotion and contribution to a greener world at the GREEN AWARDS. During his 60 expeditions in 179 countries, Johan has documented his adventures to raise awareness around the impacts of climate change. On the evening of the 27th of September we will honor his tireless efforts to raise awareness of environmental issues and unwavering devotion to our planet.

The GREENTECH FESTIVAL (GTF) was founded by Nico Rosberg and Marco Voigt and is the largest sustainability festival in Europe with the GTF EXHIBITION, GTF CONFERENCE and the GREEN AWARDS: More than 160 exhibitors, around 180 speakers and more than 11,500 visitors attended the GTF in 2023 at the Urban Tech site of the former Berlin TXL airport to participate in the upcoming transformation of our society with progressive ideas for the future, networking and knowledge transfer.

