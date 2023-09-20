Makers of ACANA Debut ACANA™ Chewy Tenders Treats for Dogs

High-quality ingredients including bone broth and honey serve up tasty health benefits

AUBURN, Ky., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ACANA team announced the launch of ACANA™ Chewy Tenders dog treats with high meat content and functional nutritional benefits.

New ACANA™ dog treats, ACANA™ Chewy Tenders, combine high meat content, and functional nutritional benefits. (PRNewswire)

The ACANA™ pet food team is obsessed with using nutrient-rich ingredients consumers know and love. The recipe separates ACANA™ Chewy Tenders from other premium jerky-style treats: superfoods, savory bone broth for added protein and exceptional taste, honey and made without glycerin ingredients.

Each of the three ACANA™ Chewy Tenders recipes, available in 4-ounce resealable packages, combines a great flavor with a specific health benefit:

Immune System Support : 1 animal ingredients, offers immune system support from antioxidant rich cranberries, vitamin C and vitamin E. ACANA™ Chewy Tenders Chicken Recipe , made of 90%animal ingredients, offers immune system support from antioxidant rich cranberries, vitamin C and vitamin E.

Hip and Joint Health: 1 animal ingredients, supports hip and joint health with algal oil rich in omega-3 fatty acids. ACANA™ Chewy Tenders Beef Recipe , also made of 90%animal ingredients, supports hip and joint health with algal oil rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Skin, Coat and Digestive Support: 1 animal ingredients, supports skin, coat and digestive health with omega-3 fatty acids from wild-caught salmon and fiber from pumpkin. ACANA™ Chewy Tenders Salmon Recipe , made of 85%animal ingredients, supports skin, coat and digestive health with omega-3 fatty acids from wild-caught salmon and fiber from pumpkin.

"ACANA™ Chewy Tenders were designed for pet lovers who are looking for indulgent meat treats made with higher-quality ingredients," said Keith Arnold, director of innovation at Champion Petfoods. "Pet lovers want to give their dogs treats that not only taste good, but also support their dogs' health. With ACANA™ Chewy Tenders, ACANA® High-Protein Crunchy Biscuits and ACANA® Freeze-Dried Dog Treats, we now offer pet lovers a complete assortment that balances peak nutrition, quality ingredients, functional benefits—and tastes dogs will love."

The dog treats are now available for purchase in stores and online, including neighborhood pet stores, Petco Pet Care Centers, Petco.com, Chewy.com and Amazon.com. For more information and to learn where to purchase, visit acana.com.

ABOUT ACANA™ PET FOOD

The ACANA™ name was inspired by its birthplace in the farmlands of Alberta, Canada and through generations has become synonymous with quality. In ACANA™ food, every ingredient matters when it comes to feeding pets a nutritious diet rich in animal protein and balanced with fruit & vegetables. All ACANA™ recipes are thoughtfully crafted to provide quality nutrition so pets live a full and healthy life as a happy member of the family. With a delicious variety of recipes and a range of options to suit every pet, ACANA™ products include kibble, freeze-dried food and treats, biscuits, and wet food. To learn more, visit acana.com.

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning over 35 years. Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion has grown to be a key player in the premium pet food industry across three major global geographies. Our purpose, To Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime, provides the foundation for our highest aspirations as a company. And our Food Philosophy drives us to provide the highest quality in every ORIJEN and ACANA food we make for cats and dogs. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate and all of our ingredients are selected from a carefully curated group of farmers, ranchers and fisheries, whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and food safety in every food we make. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

