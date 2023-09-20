Horatio Alger Association Earns Prestigious Four-Star Charity Navigator Rating for 7th Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, has received the coveted four-star rating from Charity Navigator, the largest independent evaluator of U.S. based charities. For the seventh consecutive year, the Association has been recognized for exceeding industry standards and demonstrating strong financial health and a commitment to accountability and transparency.

Four stars is the highest possible rating, granted to charities scoring 90 or above out of 100. The score indicates that the Association adheres to industry best practices, is financially efficient and exceeds standards and outperforms other similar organizations. Less than 17 percent of the charities evaluated by Charity Navigator receive the highest rating for five or more consecutive years.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this esteemed recognition from Charity Navigator for the seventh year in a row," stated Terrence Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. "It speaks to the leadership of our Executive Committee, Board of Directors and leadership team and, most importantly, signifies our commitment to promoting and ensuring the American Dream for future generations."

"The four-star rating is a testament to our unyielding dedication to excellence," said James F. Dicke, chairman, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "We remain dedicated to advancing our mission of supporting deserving youth in pursuit of their educational dreams while upholding the highest standard of organizational transparency and fiscal responsibility."

For more information about Horatio Alger Association, please visit www.horatioalger.org or follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2022, the Association awarded more than $18 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to over 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, and provided college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. By the 40th anniversary of the Association's scholarship program in 2024, $262 million will be awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

CONTACT:

Jaime Gialloreto

jgialloreto@briancom.com

View original content:

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc.