Every Man Jack Dominates MULO Market, Earning Top Spot as #1 Brand in Beard Care*

The Brand Unveils It's First-Ever Beard Campaign, Premium Beard Collection, and Celebrity Barber Ambassador to Mark Achievement

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Man Jack, the leading men's grooming brand that inspires men to take care of themselves and the world around them, is proud to announce its new status as the *#1 brand in beard care in MULO. To commemorate this significant achievement, Every Man Jack unveiled its first-ever beard campaign, titled 'Them Beardles,' which features esteemed TV personality, Matt James. Concurrently, Every Man Jack has launched its most premium product collection to date, Small Batch Beard Collection, carefully crafted with the most coveted ingredients in beard care, and has revealed its first expert beard ambassador, the renowned Celebrity Groomer, Michael Dueñas.

"Becoming the #1 brand in beard care in MULO is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation within the beard category. With *33% year-over-year growth, we continue to outpace the category's *16% year-over-year growth," said Gerry Chesser CEO at Every Man Jack. "These developments reaffirm our commitment to elevating the beard category so we can continue to deliver exceptional grooming experiences to our loyal Every Man Jack community, as well as further our reach and appeal to a broader bearded consumer."

Every Man Jack has released its first beard campaign, created by independent comedy agency Party Land and produced by Food Chain, debuting an imaginary musical phenomenon, "Them Beardles" – a band of facial-hair-clad musicians who show up to address common struggles faced by those who sport facial hair. Whatever kind of beard blues you have – whether it's dry itchy skin, frizzy hair, patchiness – "Them Beardles" are here to show that Every Man Jack exists to solve them and make your beard better. This high-energy ensemble, bedecked in an array of distinctive facial hair, materializes almost as if from the imagination offering a product to elevate the beard care experience and boost confidence and overall well-being. This empowering message is delivered through an original song, which was written by the Party Land creative team, and is performed by employing their magnificent facial hair as instruments. The spots close with the brand's new tagline, "A Better Beard Sounds Pretty Good."

The musical narrative is the core of this fun, attention-grabbing TV campaign, guiding audiences through three relatable vignettes underscored by physical comedy. The composition embodies a fusion of country-western soul, Tennessee rock and roll, bluesy rhythms, and a dash of rockabilly charm. With twangy melody guitar, infectious walking basslines, unassuming percussion, and soulful harmonica flourishes, the result is a musical experience that leaves a lasting impression. The comedic campaign, will be distributed via digital & streaming media (inclusive of meta, TikTok & YouTube), with a 45 second TV ad spot starting 9/15 through 11/30. View the spot HERE .

Additionally, Every Man Jack has launched its most premium product collection to-date, Small Batch Beard Collection available on everymanjack.com and Amazon. This three-piece collection is a new direction from the brands existing products, dedicated to inspiring men to indulge in their everyday beard-care routines, with carefully crafted elixir of oils and sustainable, 50% PCR packaging and premium glass. Each product features a new intoxicating fragrance, Hinoki Spice, with notes of cypress, smoke, and peppery citrus, and is formulated with Jojoba, Squalane, and Avocado oils to nourish, hydrate, and style beards of all lengths:

Hinoki Spice Beard + Face Wash ($19.99) Delivers a top shelf beard cleanse with superior ingredients to cleanse facial hair without drying out skin for a smooth and silky soft texture.

Hinoki Spice Beard Oil ($19.99) Nourishes damaged beard hair and moisturizes the skin underneath, giving unmatched softness.

Hinoki Spice Beard Butter ($19.99) Style and softens beards with a touch of refined, smoky Hinoki Spice. Tames flyaway hairs and conditions with a premium blend of oils.

To support this new collection, Every Man Jack has teamed up with Celebrity Groomer, Michael Dueñas, who will serve as the brands first Celebrity Grooming Ambassador to provide insights and education around usage and benefits of the Small Batch Beard Collection. With his expertise and knowledge, Every Man Jack will bring its consumers grooming-forward tutorials on how to achieve desired beard styles and maintain healthy-looking facial hair.

*Source: IRI data, latest 52 weeks ending 8/13/23

About Every Man Jack

One of the original Men's care clean brands focused on using Naturally Derived Ingredients and making sustainably minded choices, Every Man Jack inspires men to take care of themselves and the world around them. Founded over 16 years ago by Ritch Viola, Every Man Jack was born at the base of Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County, CA, the epicenter of clean, active, and outdoor-focused lifestyles, and strives to make the cleanest, most effective, and affordable men's care products. As a certified B-Corp brand, Every Man Jack bottles are made with 50% PCR, formulated without parabens, phthalates, dyes, GMOs, and never tested on animals. Every Man Jack is available at retailers including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and at everymanjack.com.

Every Man Jack Dominates MULO Market, Earning Top Spot as #1 Brand in Beard Care* (PRNewswire)

Every Man Jack (PRNewswire)

