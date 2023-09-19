Royal Caribbean Group Drives Forward Alternative Fuel Use with The Successful Completion of Biofuel Testing

Royal Caribbean International's Symphony of the Seas is the first in the maritime industry to successfully test and use a biofuel blend in Barcelona to reduce the ship's carbon emissions

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) laid important groundwork for the industry's alternative fuel ambitions by completing over 12 consecutive weeks of biofuel testing in Europe. The company's steadfast pursuit to find lower-carbon energy solutions is driven by its SEA the Future commitment to sustaining the planet, energizing communities, and accelerating innovation. By introducing methods that reduce emissions today, Royal Caribbean Group is ultimately advancing the decarbonization of its operations.

Royal Caribbean International's Symphony of the Seas (PRNewswire)

"This is a pivotal moment for Royal Caribbean Group's alternative fuel journey," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Following our successful trial of biofuels this summer, we are one step closer to bringing our vision for net-zero cruising to life. As we strive to protect and promote the vibrant oceans we sail, we are determined to accelerate innovation and improve how we deliver vacation experiences responsibly."

Today, in Barcelona, Royal Caribbean International's Symphony of the Seas became the first ship in the maritime industry to successfully test and use a biofuel blend in Barcelona to meet part of her fuel needs. The company confirmed onboard technical systems met operational standards, without quality or safety concerns, demonstrating the biofuel blend is a reliable "drop in" supply of lower emission energy that ships can use to set sail across Europe and beyond. The tests across Europe also provided valuable data to understand the availability and scalability of biofuel in the region.

"Royal Caribbean's success is a clear example of how commitment to innovation makes possible the development of solutions to decarbonise the maritime sector. In this case, it involves the cruise sector and focuses on biofuels, an area in which the Port of Barcelona is already working to become an energy hub, producing and supplying zero carbon fuels, such as green hydrogen and ammonia, and of other almost zero-carbon alternative fuels, such as methanol, biofuels or synthetic fuels. Innovation and collaboration between ports and shipping companies is key to accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport," said the President of the Port of Barcelona, Lluís Salvadó.

The company began testing biofuels last year and expanded the trail this summer in Europe to two additional ships — Royal Caribbean International's Symphony of the Seas and Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Apex. The sustainable biofuel blends tested were produced by purifying renewable raw materials like waste oils and fats and combining them with fuel oil to create an alternative fuel that is cleaner and more sustainable. The biofuel blends tested are accredited by International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), a globally recognized organization that ensures sustainability of biofuels and verifies reductions of related emissions.

With Symphony of the Seas departing from the Port of Barcelona and Celebrity Apex departing from the Port of Rotterdam, both ships accomplished multiple sailings using biofuel and contributed critical data on the fuel's capabilities. These results will help accelerate Royal Caribbean Group's plans to continue testing the use of different types of biofuels on upcoming European sailings this fall. The company is exploring strategic partnerships with suppliers and ports to ensure the availability of biofuel and infrastructures to advance the maritime energy transition.

Royal Caribbean Group's sustainability journey began over 30 years ago, and it has remained steadfast in its commitment to innovate, and advance, the solutions necessary for a more sustainable future. To learn more about Royal Caribbean Group's sustainability efforts, information is available at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com/seathefuture .

About Royal Caribbean Group:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of June 30, 2023. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group