Raymond James Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jamie Coulter, Chief Executive Officer of Raymond James Ltd, along with his colleagues,joined Rizwan Awan, Head of TMX Markets, Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the completion of the merger of Raymond James Trust (Canada) ("RJ Trust") and Solus Trust Company Limited ("STCL").

The combined entity, now known as Solus Trust, An Affiliate of Raymond James, creates the largest independent trust company in Canada and extends our capacity to deliver high quality, independent trust services through the expansion of our team of estate and trust professionals across the country".

