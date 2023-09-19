The Best of Japan Shines Through in 2025 with Newly Announced Cruises and Cruisetours from Princess Cruises

The Best of Japan Shines Through in 2025 with Newly Announced Cruises and Cruisetours from Princess Cruises

Diamond Princess Returns to the Land of the Rising Sun for Season Highlighted with Festivals, Spring Flowers, and Regional Voyages

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increasing demand for cruises in Japan – one of the hottest trends in travel - Princess Cruises has released its 2025 Japan cruise season. The newly announced 2025 Japan cruise season offers travelers the wonders of this island nation where ancient traditions and modernity co-exist in harmony.

The Best of Japan Shines Through in 2025 with Newly Announced Cruises and Cruisetours from Princess Cruises (PRNewswire)

From ancient temples and storied castles to bustling markets and breathtaking gardens, cruisers experience the best of Japan with Princess in 2025 on 35 cruises ranging in length from seven- to 22-day. The March through August season features Japan-built Diamond Princess sailing from Tokyo (Yokohama) to 36 destinations in 3 countries with the #1 North American Cruise Line in Japan. The season is now on sale.

"Japan is best experienced on a cruise, sailing around this scenic island nation taking in festivals, flowers, legendary sites and landscapes," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "Our upcoming 2025 season features itineraries and offerings crafted with area tourism boards to showcase the best of the local art, cuisine, music and popular culture."

2025 Itinerary Highlights:

10-day and NEW 11-day Spring Flowers cruises in March and April, cruising to all four main islands and following the predicted blooming season as it moves from south to north.

9-day Southern Islands itineraries with two calls to the Okinawan islands and two calls to Taiwan , including a return to Hualien.

9-day and 10-day Sea of Japan voyages that feature ports along the historic Kitamaebune trading route.

10-day Hokkaido voyages that visit Otaru (for Sapporo ), Hakodate, and Kushiro.

10-day Japan Explorer voyages that call to some of the country's most iconic destinations like Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Osaka or Kobe (for Kyoto ), Hiroshima , and more.

Scenic cruising of the Kanmon Straits, the stretch of water separating Honshu and Kyushu.

Festivals:

Traditional Japanese summer festivals take place throughout the country in the summer, especially in August. Guests sailing to Japan with Princess in 2025 will have the chance to enjoy four of these unique festivals:

Aomori Nebuta Festival ( August 2 and 7)

Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival ( August 12 )

Tokushima Awa Dance Festival ( August 13 )

Kumano Fireworks Festival ( August 17 )

More Ashore:

With late-night and overnight stays, guests can spend more time in port and experience the culture and lifestyle.

Four late-night More Ashore ports including Aomori (for Nebuta Festival), Kochi (for Yosakoi Festival), Shimizu (for Mt. Fiji ), and Tokushima (for Awa Odori Festival).

Highlights of Japan Cruisetour:

With options to combine a cruise and land tour for a deeper look at Kyoto and Tokyo, guests tour Kyoto's intricate gardens, sightsee at Nijo Castle, Kinkakuji Temple (Golden Pavilion), Great Buddha of Todaiji Temple and Kasuga Taisha Shrine. They also have more time to explore bustling Tokyo and visit the UNESCO World Heritage site of Mt. Fuji with stunning views from Togendai and Lake Ashi.

Diamond Princess:

Built in Japan, 2,670-guest Diamond Princess offers a unique experience tailored to the region. Guests enjoy authentic cuisine at Kai Sushi, sip Japanese-inspired cocktails created by mixologist Rob Floyd, soak in the traditional Izumi bath and enjoy folkloric shows, regional entertainment and Japanese holiday celebrations.

Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring world-class dining, award-winning entertainment, casinos, pools, fitness centers, and spas, all elevated by exclusive MedallionClass service.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises