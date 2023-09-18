Protiviti Named Top Consulting Firm by Fortune and Consulting Magazines

People-focused culture and focus on innovation and collaboration drive success

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to two prestigious lists of top consulting firms. For the seventh consecutive year, Protiviti has earned a spot on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ list. The 2023 list is based on the analysis of survey responses from more than 127,000 U.S. employees of Great Place To Work-Certified™ companies in the consulting and professional services industry.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti) (PRNewswire)

Protiviti has also been named one of the Best Firms to Work For by Consulting magazine for the 10th time. The annual list is based on the results of an anonymous survey that asked employees to rate their satisfaction with their firm's corporate culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and leadership.

Protiviti was recognized in the Large Firms category for both accolades.

"We have always prioritized a workplace culture built on support, encouragement, collaboration, inclusion, and mutual trust," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "We empower our people to take the initiative, look for opportunities to go above and beyond for their clients and teams, and find innovative solutions to business challenges. Being consistently recognized as a Best Firm is a testament to our 'people."

"Providing a truly inclusive culture where everyone can thrive is integral to who we are," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "We are proud to offer programs and experiences that give all our people a voice that is heard and develop connections that create belonging. We know that when our employees consistently have exceptional experiences with us, they will deliver exceptional experiences for our clients."

To learn more about Tarantino's perspective on what makes Protiviti a Best Firm to Work For, the firm's workplace culture and the consulting business, read Consulting magazine's interview here.

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Protiviti