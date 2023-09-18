Nulogy's Christine Barnhart Named Recipient of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

Award given to Barnhart for industry supply chain leadership and accomplishments as a mentor for women

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leader in multi-enterprise supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced that Christine Barnhart, Vice President of Product Marketing and Go-to-Market for Nulogy, has been named a winner of this year's Women in Supply Chain award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, honor female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"I am excited to be a recipient of the Women in Supply Chain Award and I am optimistic about the future of the profession for women, as more female leaders are drawn towards and committed to developing the skill sets to succeed within the supply chain," said Christine. "It is important to be a resource for other women and to focus on helping women grow and develop in traditionally male-dominated fields. Building a future in the supply chain that includes more gender diversity and diversity in other ways will only strengthen the industry, and I am proud to play my part in that. This award is completely in line with my values and I am honored to be recognized."

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves," adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.

Nulogy is a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions that enable brands and manufacturers to collaborate more effectively with their supplier base in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. As the vice president of product marketing and go-to-market at Nulogy, Christine's role is to leverage her industry experience to help deliver innovative products to market that help to solve the industry's most compelling challenges and pains, and in her tenure at Nulogy, she has helped to launch the company's Data Solution and Connect Solution to enable seamless connectivity and real-time data analytics for Nulogy customers.

Christine is a supply chain technology innovator and brings over 20 years of expertise in manufacturing, purchasing and planning from companies including Nulogy, Infor, Berry Global, Mead Johnson Nutrition, and Whirlpool. Christine has a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Evansville and completed her MBA with distinction at the University of Louisville. She is certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) through APICs (ASCM) and as a Project Management Professional (PMP) from the Project Management Institute. Christine is on the board of directors for both the Association of Supply Chain Management (ASCM) and the Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions (F4SS), and is an active member of the educational resource committee for Supply Chain Leaders in Action (SCLA).

Christine was a 2022, 2021 and 2018 recipient of the Top Women in the Supply Chain Award. She was also honored as a 2022 and 2023 Pro to Know – all issued by Supply and Demand Chain Executive.

This year, the publications received over 400 submissions, the highest number of applications not only for this award, but also for all of the awards. What's more,118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just 75. Also this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations.

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market. www.Nulogy.com

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

