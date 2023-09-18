Drofa Comms Becomes a Member of Barclays' Rise FinTech Community to Bolster Financial Communications

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drofa Comms, a global PR consulting agency specialising in representing prominent finance and fintech firms, is thrilled to announce its membership in the Rise community at Barclays' global FinTech hub. This strategic move positions Drofa Comms at the forefront of financial and fintech trends, enabling the firm to leverage its expertise and remain deeply connected with industry leaders and innovators.

Rise, created by Barclays, stands as a global community that unites the world's top fintech experts and entrepreneurs, collaboratively crafting the future of financial services. By joining Rise, Drofa Comms gains exclusive access to cutting-edge hubs, mentorship programs, invaluable insights, and world-class facilities in the heart of the vibrant Shoreditch neighbourhood.

Drofa Comms has firmly established itself as a trusted PR agency for leading finance and fintech brands. With headquarters in London, UK, the agency boasts a diverse portfolio of high-profile clients across commercial and investment banks, AMCs and AIFs, trading platforms, exchanges, payment solutions, and blockchain companies. The Drofa team brings together over 50 seasoned experts and advisors spanning PR, journalism, branding, media planning, trading, digital assets, and financial law. Their collective mission since 2011 has been to bridge the realms of PR and finance by conveying complex narratives in a simple yet compelling manner, resonating with diverse audiences.

Valentina Drofa, co-founder and CEO of Drofa Comms, expresses her enthusiasm for this strategic partnership, stating, "Joining the Rise community aligns seamlessly with our vision of staying at the forefront of a dynamic financial and fintech ecosystem. We are excited about the potential this collaboration holds, as it not only enhances our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our clients but also fosters our commitment to being pioneers in the financial communications landscape."

