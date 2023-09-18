CAMP and BBC Studios Bring New Bluey Experience to the U.S.

Step Inside Bluey's House at Bluey x CAMP, Starting November 6th in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMP, The Family Experience Company invites you to come laugh, play, and pretend with Bluey and her family at CAMP's newest and most heartwarming immersive adventure, Bluey x CAMP, opening in Los Angeles on November 6th. Timed entry tickets are available today at camp.com/bluey.

Bluey x CAMP.... we've created the first immersive adventure in the U.S. for the world's hottest family property.

Behind CAMP's signature Magic Door, for the first time, families can visit Bluey's home, a 5,000-square-foot house inspired by the Emmy® Award-winning show and created in collaboration with BBC Studios. With dancing, games, and a meet-and-greet finale, it's the ultimate Bluey experience. Come to Bluey x CAMP to:

Play your favorite Bluey games, from Magic Asparagus to Keepy Uppy.

Show off your best moves in Bluey's playroom as our CAMP Counselors activate DANCE MODE!

Climb through an epic two-story pillow fort and a cardboard box castle (with slides!)

Discover hidden Easter eggs from your favorite Bluey episodes nestled throughout the house — garden gnomes, tennis balls, and long dogs galore!

Enjoy a short Bluey animation created to enhance this immersive experience.

Snap a selfie with Bingo and Bluey in a grand finale meet-and-greet.

Shop exclusive Bluey x CAMP co-branded merchandise.

The Magic Door will open to Bluey x CAMP on Monday, November 6th, at CAMP's West Coast flagship store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California. Limited tickets are available today, online at camp.com/bluey or in person at CAMP, and families are encouraged to plan ahead.

Launched in 2018, CAMP creates immersive retail experiences that inspire and engage families through a unique combination of retail and entertainment. CAMP operates eight locations with rotating experiences in Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York, and is expanding to D.C. later this year. Current experiences include Disney Encanto x CAMP, Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP, The PAW Patrol™ Experience, and Doodles x CAMP.

"Creating Bluey x CAMP in collaboration with BBC Studios is an unprecedented opportunity to create the first immersive experience in the U.S. for the world's hottest family property," said Kirk Larsen, CAMP's Chief Creative Officer. "Not only is Bluey a wildly beloved show, its core characteristics — parent-child imaginative play, relatable comedy, and silly fun — fit with everything CAMP stands for. It's a match made in Heeler Heaven."

CAMP and BBC Studios will introduce an exclusive co-branded Bluey collection of youth and adult merchandise for the whole family. The collection will be available in Los Angeles, on camp.com, and in our other CAMP stores nationwide. Additionally, families not in the Los Angeles area can get in on the fun by participating in one of CAMP's meet-and-greets with Bluey and Bingo at select CAMP locations, including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, and Chicago. Tickets for the meet-and-greets are available today and can be purchased here.

"Our collaboration with CAMP provides a completely unique opportunity for Bluey fans to immerse themselves and play in the Heeler family's world," said Suzy Raia, SVP, Consumer Products and Business Development, North America and Latin America, BBC Studios. "The team has lovingly and joyfully brought Bluey's iconic home and a bit of Brisbane to life for an unforgettable experience for kids and families."

Bluey is an inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical, and emotional resilience. The show is loved by all ages for its heart, humor, and relatable family moments. Available on Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel, Bluey is created by Joe Brumm and produced by the Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family.

Bluey x CAMP will be in Los Angeles for a limited time before moving to another CAMP location, to be announced on a later date. For more information, visit camp.com and follow @campstores and hashtag #BlueyxCAMP. Digital assets can be found here.

About CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail, media, and entertainment. Launched in 2018, CAMP operates eight retail locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and Texas and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms.

About Bluey

Bluey is produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post-produced in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

Bluey | Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | YouTube

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, and Logie award-winning Australian studio that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation, and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally, and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group with sales of £1.6bn (21/22). Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built on four pillars: a global Content Studio (producing, investing, and distributing content globally); Channels & Streaming platforms in the UK and across the world; a Brands & Licensing operation which seeks to amplify the impact of IP; and the successful UK-based multi-channel network UKTV. Around 2,400 hours of award-winning British programs made by the business every year, with three-quarters of its revenues from non-BBC customers including Discovery, Apple, and Netflix. Its content is internationally recognized across a broad range of genres and specialisms, with brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, Top Gear, Bluey, and Doctor Who. BBC.com, BBC Studios' global digital news platform, has 139 million unique browser visits each month.

BBC Studios | Website | Press Office | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram |

