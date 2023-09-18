4A'S TO CELEBRATE STRATEGIC BRAVERY WITH JAY CHIAT AWARDS ANNOUNCEMENT ON OCTOBER 2 AND STRATFEST ON OCTOBER 3 IN NEW YORK

Jay Chiat Awards Shortlist Across 11 Categories Announced

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4A's (American Association of Advertising Agencies), the leading U.S.-based advertising and marketing communications trade association, announced the shortlist of 60 finalists across 11 categories for the 2023 Jay Chiat Awards. The finalists will now compete for a gold, silver and bronze award in their respective categories and also the Grand Prix and Agency of the Year trophies. Award winners will be announced on October 2 at CONVENE, located at 117 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036 from 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM. View the shortlist here: https://www.jaychiat.aaaa.org/shortlist-2023.

"The 4A's Jay Chiat Awards recognize strategic bravery and the bold strategists who saw opportunity where others only saw risk. We want to celebrate not just the big idea and the flawless execution but also the mess behind the magic–the first drafts, the passionate debates, the challenges and insights that went into these visionary strategies," said Marla Kaplowitz, president and CEO, 4A's. "This year, we received an overwhelming number of entries and our jury went through a meticulous selection process in identifying the finalists," Kaplowitz added.

The Jay Chiat Awards ceremony will be followed by StratFest on October 3 at the same location. The event will bring together noted speakers, panelists and workshop leaders from across the industry to share their perspectives, learnings and experience around strategy. Attendees will also get deeper insights into some of the 2023 Jay Chiat award-winning case studies. "StratFest is a great opportunity to come together with fellow strategists and thought leaders to exchange ideas, delve into different approaches and elevate the standards of creativity, originality and strategic innovation," said 4A's EVP Holding Company & Growth Juan C. Suarez.

At StratFest, featured sessions will include:

"For the Culture" by Dr. Marcus Collins , an award-winning marketer and professor at the University of Michigan , on understanding the underlying physics of how culture works, and leveraging it to encourage people to take action.

"Defying Your DNA: The Invisible Barrier to Bravery and How to Overcome It" by Joan Colletta, senior director of Global Marketing Transformation at McDonald's and Becca Peel , lead strategist, Contagious, that will explore techniques to overcome some of the biggest impediments to creativity.

A Fireside Chat on the future of strategy between 4A's CEO Marla Kaplowitz and 5S Diversity's Founder and Principal Antonio Lucio .

Tomas Gonsorcik who is also 4A's Strategy Committee Co-Chair shared his views on the event: "StratFest, aka the premier US conference for strategists, by strategists, is the best 10 hours you can invest into your career and your craft. It'll pay itself back in spades in the new tools, methodologies, ideas AND energy for many months to come."

StratFest 2023 sponsors include Google, Resonate, Pulsar, TikTok and Researchscape.

Tickets for the Jay Chiat Awards and StratFest may be purchased separately or as a combined package here: https://www.aaaa.org/event/4as-jay-chiat-awards-stratfest-2023. Member pricing for individual tickets starts at $299 and non-member pricing at $399. Apart from single tickets, 5-block and table-of-6 tickets are also available to allow teams to attend together.

Learn more about StratFest speakers, presenters and workshop leaders: https://stratfest.aaaa.org/speakers-2023.

View the StratFest agenda here: https://stratfest.aaaa.org/agenda-2023.

For more information on StratFest and the Jay Chiat Awards, and to get tickets please visit: http://stratfest.aaaa.org.

About the 4A's

The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower and equip our members to confidently navigate the ever-changing ecosystem of the agency world. We ensure they remain relevant, are positioned to compete, and have the resources to thrive and grow. With a focus on advocacy, talent and creating impact, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects multicultural talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry. To find out more, contact info@4A's.org.

Press Contact:

Nicki Eichenholtz

The Sway Effect

nicki.eichenholtz@theswayeffect.com

908-447-2430

View original content:

SOURCE The American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's)