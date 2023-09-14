MX Names Michael Whitacre Chief Commercial Officer

Whitacre brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling sales, revenue, and customer success teams

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MX Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in Open Finance, today announced it has named Michael Whitacre as Chief Commercial Officer, effective October 2, 2023. Michael brings more than 30 years of experience leading world-class revenue and sales organizations focused on helping financial institutions, digital banks, and fintechs drive business and customer outcomes. He will oversee the company's sales, revenue, and customer success organizations reporting to MX Chief Executive Officer Jim Magats.

Michael Whitacre Named MX Chief Commercial Officer (PRNewswire)

Michael Whitacre brings more than 30 years leading revenue and sales organizations to MX.

"Michael Whitacre brings a wealth of experience leading and scaling world-class revenue teams as they help organizations meet the growing demands of a digital economy," said Jim Magats, CEO, MX. "I am thrilled to welcome Michael to the MX team and look forward to working with him closely as we help organizations around the world build better money experiences that grow their business and improve customer outcomes."

Most recently, Whitacre served as a Senior Vice President, Head of Sales for Core Banking in North America at FIS, where he was responsible for leading an organization that helps financial institutions, digital banks, and startups modernize their core banking systems and add modern banking capabilities to their business. Prior to this role, he served as FIS Senior Vice President, Global Financial Institutions Group, responsible for client management and sales for financial institutions across North America.

"I have been a longtime partner of MX and I am thrilled for the opportunity to join a mission-driven organization helping financial institutions, technology companies, and fintechs harness the power of data to drive real outcomes," said Michael Whitacre, Chief Commercial Officer, MX. "Financial data is the lifeblood of a connected economy and organizations around the world are looking for new opportunities to leverage data to create money experiences that increase brand loyalty and drive engagement. I look forward to helping execute on MX's vision and mission as a partner to financial organizations around the world."

Prior to joining FIS, Whitacre spent 12 years at Acxiom, a global leader in customer intelligence and marketing technology solutions, where he held a variety of sales and leadership roles, including group vice president for U.S. new business sales, global leader of channel partnerships, and sales lead in financial services. Whitacre has also held sales roles at Alltel Information Services and ABB Switzerland.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

Contact:

Tom Cook

tom.cook@mx.com

MX Logo (PRNewsFoto/MX) (PRNewsfoto/MX) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MX