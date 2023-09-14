High in fiber, USA Pears in stores now

Crop for 2023 is on par with four-year average

MILWAUKIE, Ore., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As autumn arrives, Pacific Northwest orchards are bursting with fresh pears and kicking off the fall harvest season to fill produce shelves across America with a versatile, flavorful and fiber-filled fruit. This year's pear harvest is brimming with quality, reflecting the dedication and expertise of Pacific Northwest pear growers, many of whose families have farmed the region for multiple generations.

Pacific Northwest orchards are bursting with fresh pears and kicking off the fall harvest season.

"The fresh pear harvest is here! Fall harvest season is in full force, and the fresh pears coming off our expert growers' trees reflect the delicious, high-quality fruit the Pacific Northwest is known for," said Jim Morris, marketing communications manager for USA Pears. "Today, the region produces 84% of the fresh pear crop in the U.S., and we are extremely proud of the crop coming to market."

This year's harvest of fresh pears is estimated to reach 15.2 million standard box equivalents, which is consistent with the industry's four-year average. The organic pear harvest is expected to come in at an estimated 1.9 million standard boxes equivalents, making up about 12.5% of the total projected Northwest crop.

The Pacific Northwest boasts more than 10 varieties of pears and harvest began in late August for summer varieties like Starkrimson and Bartlett. Growers began picking Bosc, green Anjou and red Anjou in early September. Specialty pears — like Comice, Seckel, Forelle and Concorde — will also be available in September, providing an exceptional assortment of unique and flavorful pear choices for shoppers.

"Pears are a versatile, high-fiber fruit and can be used in a wide variety of ways in the kitchen," said Morris. "Whether you're seeking a sweet addition to your favorite charcuterie board, packing a nutritious treat in your child's lunch, or looking to combine sweet and savory flavors in your evening entrée, fresh pears are a pear-fect fruit."

A high-fiber fruit with an extended shelf life

Pears rank higher than almost any other fruit when it comes to dietary fiber, with just one medium-size pear containing 6 grams or 21% of the recommended daily value. Pears also boast an extended shelf life, making fresh USA Pears available nearly year-round and helping consumers plan ahead, minimize food waste and enjoy fresh pears at their peak.

How to store and ripen pears

Pears are among the few fruits that don't ripen on the tree. Rather, they are harvested at maturity and then ripen when stored at room temperature. This makes pears a perfect choice for decorative fruit bowls or weekend produce shopping that will last throughout the week.

To determine when a pear is at its juiciest, USA Pears suggests to "check the neck." If a pear yields when gentle pressure is applied with a thumb to its neck near the stem, then it's ripe and ready to eat. Once ripe, pears can be stored in the refrigerator to extend the fruit for a few more days.

To learn more about the health benefits of pears and explore recipes, visit USAPears.org.

About USA Pears

Pear Bureau Northwest, dba USA Pears, is a nonprofit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 84% of the U.S. commercial fresh pear crop. The bureau represents over 700 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org

Pear Bureau Northwest prohibits discrimination in all of its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, political beliefs, or disability. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) should contact Pear Bureau Northwest at (503) 652-9720.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write the USDA, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Stop 9410, Washington, DC, 20250-9410, or call toll-free at (866) 632-9992 (English) or (800) 877-8339 (TDD) or (866) 377-8642 (English Federal-relay) or (800) 845-6136 (Spanish Federal-relay).

