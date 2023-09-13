Solo Travelers Opt for Africa in 2024; Overseas Adventure Travel Shares Top 4 Solo Adventures

BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) , the leader in personalized small group and solo-friendly travel for Americans ages 50+, shared its Top 4 Solo Adventures for 2024. Three of the Top 4 O.A.T. adventures reserved by solo travelers for 2024 are in Africa.

"We've witnessed the trend among solo travelers drawn to Africa ," said Brian FitzGerald , O.A.T. CEO.

More than 50% of O.A.T. travelers are solos, and 85% of solo travelers are women. O.A.T. fosters an intimate and accessible experience, with groups limited to no more than 16 travelers by land and no more than 25 by sea.

"As a travel company dedicated to exploring the world's wonders, we've witnessed the trend among solo travelers who are drawn to Africa," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of O.A.T. "The magnetic pull of Africa's countries goes beyond the continent's incredible landscapes and wildlife; it lies in forging connections with local people and their diverse cultures."

The Top 4 O.A.T. Solo Adventures for 2024 include:

Ultimate Africa : Botswana , Zambia & Zimbabwe Safari – A 17-day O.A.T. Small Group Adventure where travelers stay in private O.A.T. campsites along the banks of the Kafue River for a portion of the trip.



– A 17-day O.A.T. Small Group Adventure where travelers stay in private O.A.T. campsites along the banks of the Kafue River for a portion of the trip. Egypt & the Eternal Nile by Private, Classic River-Yacht – A 16-day O.A.T. Small Group Adventure with 5 nights on the Nile aboard the privately chartered, 16-passenger Aida, Amunet, Asiya or Aton river-yacht.



– A Japan's Cultural Treasures –A 15-day O.A.T. Small Group Adventure where travelers witness some of Japan's most impressive temples and explore the ponds, waterfalls, and blossoming flora of Kanazawa's Kenrokuen Garden.



Ancient Egypt & the Nile River – A 16-day O.A.T. Small Ship Adventure with 7 nights on the Nile aboard the privately chartered, 75-passenger Nefertiti. Travelers will discover Egypt's ancient wonders, including the Great Pyramid of Giza and Luxor's famous Karnak Temple complex.

Support for Solos: Free and Low-Cost Single Supplements

In 2024, O.A.T. is offering 25,620 single spaces, 91% of which are free – meaning that there is no single supplement charged. The free and low-cost single supplements on O.A.T. adventures can save solo travelers hundreds to thousands of dollars per trip.

A Full 10% Savings on Entire 2024 Trip Costs through 10/31/23

Travelers can save a full 10% off the total cost of their trip on ALL 2024 departures with the Good Buy Plan. Reserve by 10/31/23 and mention code GBD2024.

To learn more about O.A.T., visit www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981.

