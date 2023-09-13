OneOncology and Its Practice Partners Celebrate Five Years of Cancer Care Excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the fastest growing national platform for independent oncology practices, and its practice partners, celebrate five years since creating the OneOncology partnership, which has strengthened independent community oncology through practice growth and expansion, adding high-value services along the continuum of cancer care, and increasing patient access to advanced therapies and cutting-edge clinical trials close to home.

Growth

Over the past five years, with capital, best-in-class technology, and deep expertise across the specialty, OneOncology has grown from:

3 to 18 practice partners caring for patients across 16 states.

225 to 1,000 providers across all practice partners.

60 to 320 cancer care sites across all practice partners.

158,000 to 606,0000 patients treated annually by practice partners.

"OneOncology was started by physicians and for physicians," said Jeff Patton, MD, OneOncology CEO. "As we've grown and enhanced world-class cancer care in communities across the country, strengthening practice independence and empowering their decision-making has always been our north star. Partnering with physicians and practices allows us to collaboratively enhance strong cancer programs and fulfill our mission to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer."

Expanding High-Value Cancer Care Services

Across the OneOncology network during the last five years, practices have expanded their quality cancer care services to include lab, pharmacy, radiation, surgery, imaging, nuclear medicine, nurse navigators, palliative care, nutrition, physical therapy, patient financial services, social services, and genetic counseling. Nearly 90 percent of practice partners have in-house lab services and all offer, or will soon offer, in-house pharmacy services to patients. Also, half of OneOncology practice partners have in-house radiation therapy services.

"OneOncology's practice optimization teams bring our practice partners subject matter expertise allowing them to efficiently offer patients additional high-value services across the continuum of care," said Todd Stevens, OneOncology's Chief Operating Officer. "Working hand-in-glove with practice partners is our recipe for success. We bring our partners avenues to reach goals that otherwise would be extremely difficult to achieve on their own."

Clinical Innovation

OneOncology's clinical team puts precision medicine services, clinical trials, clinical decision support tools, and learning opportunities in the hands of its physician partners. Since OneOncology was founded, OneOncology has:

Enabled its practice partners to enroll more than 800 patients in interventional and observational clinical trials.

Established 5 expert Disease Groups offering sub-specialized expertise and disease-specific educational initiatives to all physicians on the platform.

Created and published 25 clinical care pathways.

Established a Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee for physician leaders to evaluate the safety and efficacy of all newly FDA approved molecular entities and indications, completing over 50 reviews.

Held more than 60 tumor boards annually.

Established 4 new precision medicine support services.

Answered 150 Molecular Help Line requests, all in a 1–2-day turnaround, in its first year.

Held more than 100 oncology learning opportunities for providers.

"The clinical team puts solutions within physicians' workflow to support their decision making," said Davey Daniel, MD, OneOncology's Chief Medical Officer. "In a short time, we've scaled our clinical support tools to offer sub-specialty expertise and pathways, precision medicine services to help our partners navigate the flood of vital clinical and real-world data available to diagnose and treat complex diseases, and learning opportunities to stay up to speed on clinical innovation. Our successes are due to our shared commitment with our physician partners to continually bring the highest-quality care to our patients. We do this by providing cutting-edge clinical trials and testing to patients close to their homes, a key component of ensuring equitable care."

"OneOncology has accomplished a lot for its practice partners in five years," Dr. Patton said. "I'm humbled by the trust my partners and teams have put in me and am inspired about the opportunity to continue to empower doctors to care for their patients."

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports its platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. The partnership's 1,000 cancer care providers care for approximately 606,000 patients at more than 320 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

