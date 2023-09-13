Bigeye and dbt Labs announce partnership to speed data issue detection and resolution

With the new partnership, Bigeye and dbt Labs help data teams build healthy, reliable data pipelines and find and fix data issues before they impact their business.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigeye, a leader in data observability, and dbt Labs, the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced a formal partnership to bring integrated data observability to dbt Cloud customers.

Bigeye and dbt Labs announce partnership (PRNewswire)

the Bigeye dbt Cloud integration helps us conduct root cause analysis to rapidly evaluate if a dbt job is contributing to a data anomaly

The new partnership is a result of a robust integration model to support joint customers. The new integration brings helpful context from dbt Cloud directly into Bigeye to help analytics engineering teams simplify root cause analysis and speed issue resolution.

Amy Deora, dbt Labs VP of Partnerships, remarked, "Congrats to the Bigeye team for announcing a brand new integration with dbt Cloud! Our joint customers can now layer on Bigeye data observability to get a complete picture of the health of their dbt pipelines, find and fix issues faster, and give business leaders confidence in the integrity of their data."

Building more reliable data pipelines with Bigeye and dbt Cloud

dbt is a powerful, SQL-based transformation and modeling tool that has become the standard for cloud data transformations. The dbt Cloud platform comes with a host of simple yet powerful features for building and testing data pipelines. With the combined power of Bigeye and dbt Cloud, joint customers can layer on data observability to track changes in data over time and find previously unidentified anomalies, often referred to as "unknown unknowns," across their environment.

By applying the dbt testing framework and Bigeye data observability together, customers can get a complete picture of the health of their dbt pipelines and significantly reduce the burden on the data platform and analytics engineering teams.

"Our integration with dbt Cloud helps users resolve data issues before they impact their business and ultimately keep their data pipelines reliable," said Kyle Kirwan, CEO and Co-founder at Bigeye. "Partnering with dbt Labs has allowed us to create a streamlined workflow so data platform and analytics engineering teams have everything they need to keep dbt pipelines running smoothly 24/7 every day of the year."

Symptoms of data pipeline and modeling problems can vary widely and include data not arriving when expected, fluctuations in the volume of data delivered, unintentional schema changes, incorrect data values, and many others. Any one of these issues, if not detected and resolved quickly, can have real-world impacts on an organization's operations and its customers. Bigeye uses machine learning-driven anomaly detection to help teams quickly identify and resolve an array of pipeline failures and data quality issues.

With Bigeye's robust monitoring, root cause analysis, and lineage capabilities, data teams have a single place to track issues across distributed data pipelines and quickly identify and fix them, whether they originate from dbt or some other part of the pipeline.

This new integration provides insight into which dbt Cloud jobs are powering data assets being monitored by Bigeye and helpful information about jobs for dramatically faster impact and root cause analysis.

Customer example: Philo

"At Philo, we use dbt Cloud to transform our data in order to understand TV viewing habits. dbt is our primary data transformation tool and the Bigeye dbt Cloud integration helps us conduct root cause analysis to rapidly evaluate if a dbt job is contributing to a data anomaly. It helps our investigation process when we review alerts and anomalies to determine if the cause of the anomaly is a real change, a dbt model or job change, or another data source issue that needs to be fixed by the data team."

- Scott Ziolko, Head of Data Science and Analytics at Philo

With dbt Cloud and Bigeye, data teams can deliver better data to their internal and external customers, with confidence that it's reliable and ready for business. This is just the beginning of our partnership and we're committed to continuing to grow our combined offerings and deliver ongoing value to our customers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bigeye