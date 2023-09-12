VTech® Launches Smart Nursery Baby Monitor: Revolutionary Solution for Enhanced Baby Safety and Comfort

TIGARD, Ore., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - VTech, a pioneer in innovative parenting technology, is proud to unveil its latest breakthrough product, the V-Care VC2105 Smart Nursery Baby Monitor which harnesses unique local AI capabilities providing baby sleep analytics and real-time alerts to help deliver the best monitor on the market today.

With advanced local AI-powered technology, parents can ensure a safe and peaceful sleep environment for their babies and say goodbye to sleepless nights. Parents can watch over their little one at home on the 5-inch, 720p High-Definition Parent Unit Display or remotely on their smartphone. This Over-the-Crib WiFi video baby monitor provides a full view of your baby while also providing helpful sleep analysis and benefits. Sleep Analytics allows you to learn when your baby sleeps the longest or how frequently you visit throughout the night to optimize your sleep efficiency and theirs. Key features of this innovative monitor include:

AI Camera's Unique Safeguard Features: The AI Camera offers advanced features, including Face Detection, Rollover Detection, and Danger Zone Alert using optional table stand accessory, all working to proactively prevent discomfort by allowing parents to adjust their baby's sleep position before they become uncomfortable and wake up.

Local AI and Storage: Parents can take comfort in knowing that all video recording footage is safely stored only in the built-in AI database directly on the device, secured by VTech's secure platform, and not on the cloud. VTech's unparalleled security features include encrypted digital signal transmission, end-to-end encryption, and regular firmware updates, and are fully compliant with SB-327 and utilize the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES256).

Breathing Sensor Tag: Parents can opt for the optional Breathing Sensor Tag to enhance safety. The tag aids in detecting breathing patterns, motion, and roll-over movements, adding an extra layer of protection and reassurance.

"Parents shouldn't have to compromise when it comes to the tools that keep their children safe, which is why we developed the V-Care VC2105 Smart Nursery Baby Monitor to address common pain points typically found with other monitors," said Brad Pittmon, Vice President of Product Marketing, VTech Communications, Inc. "With this latest offering from VTech, we are rewriting the playbook on infant safety and comfort, aiming to provide parents with something invaluable – a good night's sleep and the assurance that their baby is safe and sound."

As a global leader, VTech is the #1 Baby Monitor brand in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, providing features that matter most to parents. VTech combines technology and creative ideas to ensure the best possible solution of baby monitors is available to all parents, no matter their desired price point.

The VTech V-Care VC2105 Smart Nursery Baby Monitor will be available on Amazon at a retail price of $249.95. For more information, visit www.vtechphones.com

About VTech®

VTech is a leading manufacturer of award-winning baby monitors that help parents and families stay connected to their baby from any room. VTech offers a range of monitors for every need, whether parents are looking for a budget-friendly audio monitor or a multi-camera HD video monitor with remote access. With intuitive operation and state-of-the-art technology, VTech baby monitors provide a modern convenience that helps give parents peace of mind.

Founded in 1976, VTech is the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the US and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. VTech's mission is to integrate economic growth, environmental protection and social responsibility in its business strategies to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high quality products for the wellbeing of people and benefits of society, aiming to drive sustainable value for its stakeholders and the communities.

For more information about VTech's baby monitor products, visit www.vtechphones.com, www.facebook.com/VTechUSA on Facebook or follow @vtechusa on Instagram.

