Awards Celebrate Visionaries Driving the Future of Mobility Through Software Innovation

LOS ANGELES and WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorTrend Group , a Warner Bros. Discovery company, in partnership with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), whose BlackBerry QNX technology is embedded in over 235 million vehicles worldwide, today announced a " Call for Entries " for the second annual SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) Innovator Awards, which celebrates the pioneers, leaders, and experts who are at the forefront of the auto industry's transformation from hardware to software.

MotorTrend and BlackBerry Announce “Call for Entries” for Second Annual SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) Innovator Awards (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to kick off the second annual Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards," MotorTrend Group Head of Editorial Ed Loh said. "The automotive industry's ongoing transformation demands recognition of those who are shaping its future through software-driven innovation. We invite automakers and automotive suppliers to submit their outstanding pioneers, leaders, and experts who are propelling this technological revolution."

"There has never been a more exciting time to be a part of the auto industry. Software has displaced hardware as the most important and valuable component of cars that deliver an exceptional experience. That's why today's automotive OEMs are laser-focused on building their SDV roadmaps, underpinned by a safe and secure software foundation," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Sustainability, at BlackBerry. "Last year's inaugural SDV Innovator Awards program received an overwhelming response, with nominations pouring in from automakers and Tier 1 suppliers from around the globe, and this year promises to be even more remarkable as the industry continues its evolution. We look forward to again celebrating the visionary individuals who are shaping the future of mobility , and redefining how cars are designed, built, driven, and experienced through software and connected services."

Nominations are now open for the following three SDV Innovator Award categories:

Pioneer : This award recognizes individuals who have demonstrably broken new ground within the SDV space through research, development, and the application of new automotive software.

Leader : This award honors exceptional individuals in senior management positions who are leading teams that transform the automotive industry through the broad adoption and application of software solutions.

Expert: This award celebrates subject matter experts within specific SDV disciplines, such as advanced driver assistance systems, digital cockpit, over-the-air updates, autonomous technology, and more.

Automakers and automotive suppliers are invited to submit their nominations by visiting MotorTrend.com/sdv-form or BlackBerry.com/sdvawards . Each nomination will undergo a diligent screening process, exclusively conducted by MotorTrend's editorial team, to identify the short list of finalists.

The nomination process will close at 11:59 pm PT on October 6, providing ample time for the industry to recognize and nominate the exceptional individuals who are driving the Software-Defined Vehicle revolution. The shortlist of finalists will be announced in November 2023. MotorTrend will then unveil the winners during a special ceremony that will take place at a private gala event in conjunction with the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 9.

For information and guidelines on the second annual SDV Innovator Awards visit MotorTrend.com/sdv. To register your interest in attending the 2nd Annual SDV Innovator Awards Gala at the International CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas on Jan. 9, 2024, visit BlackBerry.com/sdvawards .

To download a free digital version of the exclusive MotorTrend book, "Coding the Car" visit BlackBerry.com/sdvawards .

For more information on how BlackBerry is the software foundation of safe and secure vehicles today and for the future visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group , a Warner Bros. Discovery company, is the world's largest automotive media group dedicated to introducing, inspiring, and intensifying people's passions for the motoring world. Comprising more than 50 iconic brands, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, TOP GEAR AMERICA, and more, MotorTrend Group is the ultimate source of entertainment and information for both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers, with a monthly audience over 30 million including 2 million premium members in addition to over 70 million social followers. Featuring world-class automotive entertainment across the No. 1 television network for automotive fans, digital streaming channels, iconic events, the largest automotive social network, over seven decades of print and digital editorial content, and cutting-edge resources for new car shoppers, MotorTrend embodies every corner of car culture. From electric vehicles to timeless classic customs, MotorTrend Group brings the latest motoring trends to fans of all generations.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

MotorTrend Group:

Scott Shaffstall

scott.shaffstall@motortrend.com

Rob Quigley

robert.quigley@motortrend.com

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited