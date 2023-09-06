Innovative Portfolios Partners with FactSet Model Center

Offering Model Growth and Model Income Portfolios

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Portfolios is now partnering with FactSet Model Center to offer FactSet investment advisors two interactive models, one for Growth and one for Income. These models aim to provide efficient, effective portfolio-building and highlight Innovative Portfolios' two ETF offerings—Dividend Performers ETF [IPDP] and Preferred-Plus ETF [IPPP].

FactSet's digital platform and enterprise solutions offer financial data, analytics, and open technology globally to help the financial community see more, think bigger, and work better. Their Model Center provides investment advisors access to asset managers' and strategists' prebuilt model portfolios to implement across their businesses.

Innovative Portfolios' Growth Model seeks capital appreciation while its Income Model primarily seeks income with potential for capital appreciation, both through various funds that invest in equities, preferred equities, and options. Innovative Portfolios uses its experience in option-writing for additional potential returns, firmly believing in active management for portfolio construction. Both models currently comprise Innovative Portfolios' two ETFs among their holdings.

"We are excited to leverage FactSet's portfolio model technology to help advisors with their portfolio-building and highlight our two ETFs' performance in the process," said Innovative Portfolios Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer Dave Gilreath, CFP®.

About Innovative Portfolios, LLC:

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Innovative Portfolios provides strategic investment solutions to RIAs and institutional clients throughout the United States. As of 6/30/2023, AUM for the firm and its affiliates totaled $1.6 billion. Innovative Portfolios Principal Dave Gilreath is a contributor of investment commentary to CNBC.com, ThinkAdvisor, Medical Economics, and FA Financial Advisor. Visit innovativeportfolios.com for more information.

Disclosure:

Innovative Portfolios, LLC is investment advisor to Dividend Performers ETF and Preferred-Plus ETF.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Dividend Performers ETF and Preferred-Plus ETF prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800-617-0004 or by visiting innovativeportfolios.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Dividend Performers ETF and Preferred-Plus ETF are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Derivative Securities Risk: The Fund invests in options that derive their performance from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Derivatives, such as the options in which the Fund invests, can be volatile and involve various types and degrees of risks, depending upon the characteristics of a particular derivative. Derivatives may entail investment exposures that are greater than their cost would suggest, meaning that a small investment in a derivative could have a substantial impact on the performance of the Fund. The Fund could experience a loss if its derivatives do not perform as anticipated, or are not correlated with the performance of their underlying asset or if the Fund is unable to purchase or liquidate a position because of an illiquid secondary market. The market for many derivatives is, or suddenly can become, illiquid. Changes in liquidity may result in significant, rapid, and unpredictable changes in the prices for derivatives.

Dividend Paying Security Risk: Securities that pay high dividends as a group can fall out of favor with the market, causing these companies to underperform companies that do not pay high dividends. Also, companies owned by the Fund that have historically paid a dividend may reduce or discontinue their dividends, thus reducing the yield of the Fund.

REIT Risk: Investment in real estate companies, including REITs, exposes the Fund to the risks of owning real estate directly. Real estate is highly sensitive to general and local economic conditions and developments.

Preferred Security Risk: Preferred securities generally are subordinated to bonds and other debt instruments in a company's capital structure and therefore will be subject to greater credit risk than those debt instruments. In addition, but not limited to, preferred securities are subject to other risks, such as being called by the issuer before its stated maturity, subject to special redemption rights, having distributions deferred or skipped, rising interest rates causing the value to decline, having floating interest rates or dividends, and having limited liquidity. Preferred securities that do not have a maturity date are perpetual investments.

