BSN SPORTS LAUNCHES INAUGURAL #DUNKDCHALLENGE TO CELEBRATE COACHES NATIONWIDE

Athletes to share videos of their "Dunkd moments" leading up to National Coaches Day, Oct. 6

Shared "Dunkd moments" raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and provide coaches a chance to win a $10,000 credit with BSN SPORTS

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS is launching the #DunkdChallenge, a fun and engaging way to celebrate coaches nationwide for all they do for their athletes, schools, and communities. Not every coach wins a championship or has a career-defining moment that earns him or her a water cooler shower, but they all deserve to be celebrated. The #DunkdChallenge is the perfect way for thousands of teams to shower coaches with appreciation.

"Coaches have a profound impact on many people and can influence more lives in a season than most people do in a lifetime – regardless of their record of wins and losses," said Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS. "They are mentors, role models, and teachers who help athletes grow, learn and succeed on and off the field, and we want everyone to join in recognizing their hard work and dedication."

As part of the #DunkdChallenge, BSN SPORTS will donate $10 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for every #DunkdChallenge hashtag shared on social media in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. Athletes can also nominate their coaches for a chance to win $10,000 in BSN SPORTS credit, to be announced on National Coaches Day, Oct. 6.

Participating in the BSN SPORTS #DunkdChallenge is easy and fun:

Dunk a coach who has made an impact on your life.

Post the "Dunkd moment" on social media with the hashtag #DunkdChallenge. BSN SPORTS will then donate $10 to St. Jude for every hashtag, up to $25,000

Tag @BSNSPORTS on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X, formerly known as Twitter.

$10,000 in BSN SPORTS credit for team uniforms, apparel and/or equipment. After posting on social media, nominate the coach at www.bsnsports.com/dunkdchallenge to compete for a grand prize ofin BSN SPORTS credit for team uniforms, apparel and/or equipment.

Additionally, prominent professional and collegiate athletes have partnered with BSN SPORTS to kick off the #DunkdChallenge. New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, University of Florida track & field sprinter Talitha Diggs and University of North Carolina basketball guard Alyssa Ustby, among others, will share their "Dunkd moments" on social media.

BSN SPORTS is a direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands , the market leader in sport, spirit, and achievement. Since 2011, Varsity Brands and BSN SPORTS have partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through its shared missions to inspire hope and create memorable experiences for young people. Varsity Brands has raised more than $12 million for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and pledged to raise another $10 million in the next five years.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.BSNSPORTS.com .

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

