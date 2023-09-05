Jonathan Pruzan, Former Morgan Stanley COO & CFO, Joins Pretium as President

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets under management, today announced that Jonathan Pruzan has joined the firm as President and a member of the Executive Committee, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Mr. Pruzan will oversee many of Pretium's strategic and operational initiatives, reporting to Don Mullen, Pretium's Founder and CEO.

Jonathan Pruzan (PRNewswire)

Mr. Pruzan brings over 30 years of financial services and asset management experience, a proven track record of creating and capitalizing on growth opportunities, and a demonstrated ability to develop and lead high-performing teams across diverse economic environments. Mr. Pruzan spent the last 28 years with Morgan Stanley, serving in a variety of leadership positions, including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Head of Corporate Strategy. As part of Morgan Stanley's leadership team, Mr. Pruzan played a key role in Morgan Stanley's acquisitions of E*Trade Financial, Eaton Vance, and Solium Capital. Prior to holding these corporate positions, Mr. Pruzan built his career as an investment banker and was Head of the Global Financial Institutions Group, where he advised financial institutions and governments around the world on hundreds of billions of dollars of capital raisings, mergers, restructurings, and other strategic transactions.

"Adding a strategic leader of Jon's caliber demonstrates the strength of Pretium's model and market position as one of the leading investors in real estate and credit," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "Pretium is a fast-growing, integrated firm that supports the entire asset lifecycle by embracing opportunity where others resist complexity. Jon is part of an elite class of financial services leaders, having excelled as an operating executive and a dealmaker. At a time of significant consolidation in the asset management space, we look forward to benefiting from Jon's long history of success driving organic growth and identifying compelling acquisitions and partnerships to take the firm to the next level."

"Pretium's unique ecosystem is built on Don's pioneering vision to produce, curate, and manage assets with a high barrier to entry across the residential and corporate credit markets," said Mr. Pruzan. "Successful acquisitions such as Anchor Loans, Deephaven Mortgage, and Selene Finance are a testament to the Pretium team's entrepreneurship and ability to effectively integrate new platforms. I am extremely excited to be joining the firm and to work closely with Don and the entire team to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead to grow the business."

Mr. Pruzan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from Tufts University and serves on its Board of Trustees. Mr. Pruzan is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the Board of Directors of the Peterson Institute of International Economics, the Board of Directors of The American Ditchley Foundation, and a Trustee Emeritus and past Board Chair of the educational nonprofit, Summer Search NY.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 50 offices, including its New York headquarters, Dubai, London, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

Contacts

Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Lyle Weston

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Media-SFR@pretium.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pretium) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pretium