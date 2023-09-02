Continuing its Green Journey, Yadea Showcases with Exciting Electric Mobility Models at IFA 2023

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, brought Yadea ElitePrime and Yadea KS6 Pro, two high-performance e-scooter models, to IFA 2023 (Sep 1-5) following its appearance at CES and EUROBIKE this year. Continuous participation in these world-class exhibitions not only solidifies Yadea's position as an industry front-runner, but also says its dedication in green and mobility technology upgrading.

(PRNewswire)

Yadea is actively expanding its presence over the world. Earlier this year, Yadea took significant steps in North America market by launching its DTC website, enabling customers to directly access and enjoy Yadea's models. This summer, Yadea became an Official Asia-Pacific Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023TM. This collaboration not only strengthened Yadea's presence on the global stage but also exemplified its unwavering commitment to spreading the message of green transportation.

Yadea's lineup of electric mobility models in the North-America market, not only includes ElitePrime and KS6 Pro being exhibited on IFA now, but also Yadea Trooper 01 e-bike. E-bike sales nearly doubled in the U.S. Within just one year, Yadea, the global leader in electric mobility, is all set to make a splash this year with its innovative electric mobility models. With the future of e-bikes in the U.S. looking promising, the Electric Bike Incentive Kickstart for the Environment (E-BIKE) Act gaining momentum, Yadea's e-scooters and e-bikes are becoming the go-to choice for accessible and eco-friendly transportation solutions, shaping the future of green commuting.

All of these selected models showcase the brand's dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, and superior craftsmanship. More importantly, Yadea's electric mobility models cater to diverse lifestyles. Yadea KS6 Pro is perfect for urban commuters, providing a dynamic and comfortable ride. Yadea ElitePrime offers a seamless blend of performance and elegance, ideal for eco-conscious urban dwellers. For adventure seekers, Yadea Trooper 01 delivers an unmatched off-road experience, empowering riders to explore scenic trails and conquer rough terrains while reducing their environmental impact.

As summer comes to an end, the world of outdoor travel and e-mobility continues to thrive. Yadea encourages riders to experience the thrill of electric mobility and enjoy the freedom of the open road. Discover the signature models of Yadea's e-scooters and e-bikes on their official website today. https://store.yadea.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yadea