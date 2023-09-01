HONOR Unfolds the Smartphones of Tomorrow at IFA 2023

Brand Debuts Striking New 'Phone-to-Purse' Concept with HONOR V Purse Reveal, Showcases HONOR Magic V2 and Launches New Color Variant for the HONOR 90

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced its strategic vision for the future of smartphones at IFA 2023. During its keynote session entitled "Unfold Tomorrow" HONOR CEO George Zhao outlined the brand's commitment to making foldable smartphones mainstream, with its latest human-centric innovations including the lightest and slimmest inward foldable smartphone of HONOR, the Magic V2. The brand also unveiled the HONOR V Purse, a new concept that reimagines a foldable smartphone as a wearable, fashion-forward purse, offering endless possibilities for style and self-expression.

(PRNewswire)

"HONOR's foldable smartphones have come a long way, with each iteration showcasing remarkable advancements in design, functionality and durability," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR. "Not only that, but with our phone to purse concept brought to life through the HONOR V Purse, we are exploring sustainable solutions that leverage emerging foldable technology to empower creativity and shape tomorrow's lifestyle."

Unfolding the Next Frontier of Fashion Forward Technology

HONOR embraces its role in shaping future lifestyles and unveils the HONOR V Purse, a new "Phone-to-purse" concept that heralds the beginning of electronic devices being seen as an entirely new category of fashionable consumer goods that offer unlimited opportunities for self-expression.

(PRNewswire)

The HONOR V Purse is less than 9mm when folded, which is even thinner than some of the top bar phones in the market, making it more portable than ever. It seamlessly transforms the foldable smartphone into the ultimate phy-gital fashion statement, thanks to a series of customizable always-on displays (AODs) that mimic a handbag design, including design elements such as chains, feathers and tassels that react and sway with the smartphone as it moves. The concept phone is also compatible with a choice of interchangeable straps and chains, which clip onto the hinge to allow the smartphone to be worn effortlessly over one's shoulder like an ordinary purse or handbag, enabling it to become the new "it" bag of the future.

Engineered with sustainability in mind, the HONOR V Purse epitomizes HONOR's commitment to the environment. In addition to featuring sustainably sourced materials such as vegan leather for its straps, the concept's endlessly customizable AODs can be paired with any outfit. As the fashion industry transcends the physical world into a more digital space, technology is enabling unlimited possibilities for style and self-expression. In this small way, the HONOR V Purse can help environmentally conscious consumers to cut down on their consumption of fast fashion, and more importantly, it helps the fashion world embrace new technologies in order to encourage consumers to buy less, and use for longer.

Echoing its open-collaboration brand spirit, HONOR has teamed up with top cultural tastemakers from across its HONOR Talents Global Design Awards platform, including BURBERRY menswear design director Bram Van Diepen, contemporary artist Yunuene Esparza, dean of the China Academy of Art International College Yuan Youmin and interdisciplinary artist Xiao Hui Wang, to design a series of custom AODs for the device, offering endless fashion possibilities. In the next phase of the program, by opening up the API interface that allows designers to call sensors like gyroscope, touch or ambient light sensor, HONOR will invite emerging talents from around the world to come up with their own designs, reflecting the latest design trends inspirations, to reshape the lifestyle.

Initial Global Showcase of HONOR Magic V2

During IFA 2023, HONOR also showcased its new flagship foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V2, for the first time ever at a global event, which perfectly illustrates HONOR's vision for foldable smartphones, redefining industry benchmarks with significant improvements across form factor, battery, display and user experience aspects.

(PRNewswire)

The HONOR Magic V2 is the lightest and thinnest inward foldable smartphone that HONOR has introduced to date, weighing only 231g[1] and measuring just 9.9mm[2] thick when folded. It features a new generation of Silicon-Carbon-Dual-Battery with an average thickness of just 2.72mm, which achieves a high capacity of up to 5,000mAh in the space of a thin and light foldable flagship body.

In addition to the thin and lightweight, the HONOR Magic V2 features a first-of-its-kind Super-light Titanium Hinge and a new HONOR's proprietary steel, providing added robustness and durability to the hinge mechanism. The HONOR Magic V2 also earns the coveted durability certification from SGS, by enabling the hinge to withstand more than 400,000 folds, ensuring a lifespan of up to ten years for folding 100 times a day.

The HONOR Magic V2 features a triple rear camera setup that includes 50MP Main Camera (f/1.9), a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera (f/2.0), and a 20MP Telephoto Camera (f/2.4). The front-facing dual camera setup features two 16MP Cameras (f/2.2).

Incorporating human-centric innovation, the HONOR Magic V2 also supports industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology minimizes eye strain, ensuring comfortable viewing even during extended use.

New interactive experiences are made possible by the HONOR Magic V2. The HONOR Magic V2 not only supports hovering photography but also other hovering experiences like meetings and entertainment. For the first time, the HONOR Magic V2 supports the Parallel Space, which not only allows work and life data to be stored separately and data to be securely isolated, but also makes it possible to independently operate dual-space apps in parallel, much like a second phone was inserted into the foldable phone.

(PRNewswire)

New Color for EISA Award Winner HONOR 90

Completing its product updates, HONOR also announced that the HONOR 90 has won the coveted Best Buy Smartphone 2023-2024 from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA). Celebrating the win, HONOR is launching on-trend Peacock Blue colorway for the HONOR 90 globally.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or email newsroom@hihonor.com

http://community.hihonor.com/

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

http://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

[1] Data from HONOR labs. Based on the lightest version which comes in a vegan leather back. The glass back version weighs 237g. Total weight includes battery. Actual weight may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes, and measuring methods. [2] Data from HONOR labs. Based on the slimmest version which comes in a vegan leather back. The glass back version thin as 10.1mm. The thickness of the whole device is measured at the thinnest point and does not include the thickness of the camera bump. Product size may vary with its configuration, manufacturing process and measurement methods. Specification details are for reference only.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HONOR