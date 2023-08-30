Waters Corporation to Present at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2023

MILFORD, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced that Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 at 8:20AM Eastern Time (1:20PM British Summer Time (BST)).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of Waters' Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for more than 60 years. With approximately 8,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

View original content:

SOURCE Waters Corporation