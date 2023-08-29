Stefan Hornivius is the new COO of ZKW Group GmbH

WIESELBURG, Austria, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefan Hornivius (53) will take over as COO of ZKW Group GmbH on 28 August 2023. Born in Germany, he succeeds Wolfgang Muhri, who is leaving the company at his own request at the end of August. Hornivius has more than 25 years of management experience in the automotive industry and related sectors. He has held senior positions at MAN, Siemens VDO (Head of Quality), Continental (Head of Industrial Engineering), Leistritz (Managing Director Technology) and NIDEC GPM (Group COO). Hornivius was most recently CEO at mechatronics specialist Iskra Mehanizmi.

Stefan Hornivius can draw on many years of expertise in the areas of industrial engineering and operational excellence as well as quality and supply chain management. His predecessor Wolfgang Muhri will take on new professional challenges. Muhri began his career at ZKW in Wieselburg in May 2014 as Head of Operations. From 2016 to 2018, he was responsible for the ZKW Lighting Systems plant in Wieselburg as General Plant Manager. Most recently, as COO of ZKW Group GmbH, he was responsible for Operations, including Purchasing, Manufacturing & Process Engineering and Quality. "We would like to express our sincere thanks to Wolfgang Muhri for his outstanding work, with which he has significantly shaped and successfully developed ZKW in challenging times over a period of nine years," says Dr Wilhelm Steger, CEO of the ZKW Group.

About ZKW

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers.

Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2022, the Group employed around 10,000 workers and generated total revenues of 1.4 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient.

Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania).

With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

