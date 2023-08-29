Clean Eatz Goes Big with Fork-A-Franchise Giveaway

Health Food Franchise to Gift One Recipient with their Own Clean Eatz Café, Valued at $50,000

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz, one of the country's fastest-growing health food restaurant and online meal plan franchises, recently launched its Fork A Franchise Giveaway! Those who qualify and participate have the chance to take the helm of their own Clean Eatz café, with corporate covering the $50k franchise fee.

"We've always considered ourselves to be in the business of changing lives," said Evonne Varady, Co-founder of Clean Eatz. "We're proud to be able to do something like this after hundreds of thousands of dietary success stories with our customers. Never have we given a complete stranger the opportunity to help us spread this impact through their own slice of the business. That's why we came up with our first-ever Fork-A-Franchise Giveaway."

At first glance, a giveaway of this nature might strike the reader as being franchisee-centric, when in fact the effort is entirely driven by our team's desire to make a healthy lifestyle more accessible and affordable to new communities. The winner will receive the business offering of a lifetime, but the customers they serve will be afforded so much more.

The Clean Eatz team is looking for an entrepreneur wanting to tap into their natural leadership skills and ambition to make a difference. To apply, interested parties must fill out a form at https://cleaneatz.com/franchise-giveaway.

Just as well, there are a number of cost requirements associated with this opportunity, which include the below:

Liquidity $175k

Net Worth $700k

MUST have a passion for health and wellness, and a passion for helping others achieve their goals.

Military veteran status is a plus!

"We're excited about this giveaway – it's something we've always dreamt about doing," Varady said. "Any time we can add a go-getter to our franchise family – and in this case give them an instant leg up by funding the initial fee – it's a win-win for everyone."

To learn more about Clean Eatz and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://cleaneatz.com/franchise.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ

Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections. With 94 locations operational and 87 in development, the franchise will likely be coming to an address near you soon.

