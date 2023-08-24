Youdao Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues were RMB1.2 billion ( US$166.4 million ), representing a 26.2% increase from the same period in 2022.

- Net revenues from learning services were RMB680.9 million ( US$93.9 million ), representing a 20.8% increase from the same period in 2022.

- Net revenues from smart devices were RMB222.2 million ( US$30.6 million ), representing a 7.4% decrease from the same period in 2022.

- Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB303.6 million ( US$41.9 million ), representing a 98.7% increase from the same period in 2022.

Gross margin was 47.0%, compared with 42.8% for the same period in 2022.

"Driven by AI technology, we upgraded our products and services in the second quarter, providing users with an enhanced experience and thereby improving our financial metrics. Firstly, the continuous iteration and upgrade led to record-high sales of digital content services. Secondly, by empowering our advertising business with AIGC, we ensured more precise targeting which helped our customers reach their desired audience faster and more accurately, resulting in a historic high net revenues of RMB303.6 million from online marketing services. Moreover, the application of AI technology reduced the production time of advertising materials and further increased user satisfaction. The positive progress of our business in the second quarter led to a year-over-year improvement in net revenues, loss from operations, and operating cash flow for this quarter and the first half of the year," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.

"Looking ahead, the demand from users for better learning products and services will continue to evolve. We will continue to leverage our strengths in content, user understanding, and technological capabilities to continuously create high-quality products. We will focus on helping users enhance their learning efficiency and effectiveness, further empowering personalized instruction," Dr. Zhou concluded.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results [1]

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1.2 billion (US$166.4 million), representing a 26.2% increase from RMB956.2 million for the same period of 2022.

Net revenues from learning services were RMB680.9 million (US$93.9 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 20.8% increase from RMB563.6 million for the same period of 2022. The year-over-year growth from learning services was primarily driven by the strong sales performance of digital content services compared with the same period of 2022.

Net revenues from smart devices were RMB222.2 million (US$30.6 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 7.4% decrease from RMB239.9 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decreased demands for intelligent learning products in the second quarter of 2023.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB303.6 million (US$41.9 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 98.7% increase from RMB152.8 million for the same period of 2022, mainly attributable to the increased demands for performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB567.2 million (US$78.2 million), representing a 38.4% increase from RMB409.7 million for the same period of 2022. Gross margin increased to 47.0% for the second quarter of 2023 from 42.8% for the same period of 2022.

Gross margin for learning services was 57.4% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 52.2% for the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the significant increase in revenues from learning services, improved economics of scale and ongoing optimization of Youdao's faculty compensation structure.

Gross margin for smart devices increased to 35.8% for the second quarter of 2023 from 30.6% for the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to the popularity of Youdao Dictionary Pen X5 which carries a higher gross margin than other products.

Gross margin for online marketing services increased to 31.9% for the second quarter of 2023, from 27.7% for the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to improved gross margin profile of performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties compare with the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB856.3 million (US$118.1 million), which was stable compared with RMB864.9 million for the same period of last year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB587.7 million (US$81.0 million), compared with RMB596.0 million for the same period of 2022.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB205.1 million (US$28.3 million), compared with RMB208.4 million for the same period of 2022.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB63.6 million (US$8.8 million), compared with RMB60.5 million for the same period of 2022.

Loss from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, loss from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB289.1 million (US$39.9 million), compared with RMB455.2 million for the same period in 2022. The margin of loss from operations was 24.0%, compared with 47.6% for the same period of last year.

Net Loss from Continuing Operations Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB299.2 million (US$41.3 million), compared with RMB453.9 million for the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB283.6 million (US$39.1 million), compared with RMB435.8 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net loss from continuing operations per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB2.45 (US$0.34), compared with RMB3.67 for the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB2.32 (US$0.32), compared with RMB3.52 for the same period of 2022.

Other Information

As of June 30, 2023, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments totaled RMB680.0 million (US$93.8 million), compared with RMB1.0 billion as of December 31, 2022. For the second quarter of 2023, net cash provided by continuing operating activities was RMB133.0 million (US$18.3 million), capital expenditures totaled RMB6.6 million (US$0.9 million). Youdao's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to implement an effective business plan in future periods in light of the changing regulatory environment, generate operating cash flows and continue to be able to obtain outside sources of financing as necessary for Youdao's future development. As of the date of this release, Youdao has received various financial support from the NetEase Group, including, among others, RMB878.0 million short-term loans and US$80.0 million long-term loans with maturity dated March 31, 2024 drawn down under the US$300.0 million revolving loan facility. In support of Youdao's future business, NetEase Group has agreed to provide financial support for Youdao's continuing operations. In August 2023, the Company and the NetEase Group have both approved a proposed amendment to the aforementioned US$300.0 million revolving loan facility to extend the maturity date of the facility, including the loans already drawn from it, until March 31, 2027.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consisted of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's learning services, were RMB1.2 billion (US$167.3 million), compared with RMB1.1 billion as of December 31, 2022.

[1] As previously disclosed, in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, the Company had ceased to offer the after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China's compulsory education system (the "Academic AST Business") at the end of December 2021. The Academic AST Business met the criteria of discontinued operations. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information included in this press release are presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had authorized the Company to adopt a share repurchase program in accordance with applicable laws and regulations for up to US$20.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) during a period of up to 36 months. As of the date of this release, the Company has accumulatively repurchased an aggregate of approximately 2.8 million ADSs for approximately US$15.0 million in the open market under the share repurchase program.

The Company today announced that its board of directors has approved an amendment to the foregoing program to increase the total authorized repurchase amount by an additional US$20.0 million. Repurchases under such share repurchase program may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions.

Conference Call

Youdao's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 24, 2023 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Conference ID: 1068580

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 31, 2023:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 1068580

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) from continuing operations per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment of long-term investments. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of these items, which are non-cash charges in nature. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying table has more details on the reconciliation between our GAAP financial measures that are mostly directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2023 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The announced results of the second quarter of 2023 are preliminary and subject to adjustments. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang

Youdao, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980

E-mail: IR@rd.netease.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (RMB and USD in thousands)

















As of December 31,

As of June 30,

As of June 30,



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

USD (1)













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

783,611

657,881

90,726 Time deposits

273

277

38 Restricted cash

873

307

42 Short-term investments

232,152

21,549

2,972 Accounts receivable, net

405,139

375,682

51,809 Inventories

232,260

182,710

25,197 Amounts due from NetEase Group

7,888

11,000

1,517 Prepayment and other current assets

207,777

193,379

26,668 Total current assets

1,869,973

1,442,785

198,969













Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

92,116

81,186

11,196 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

78,405

86,291

11,900 Long-term investments

90,703

87,443

12,059 Goodwill

109,944

109,944

15,162 Other assets, net

35,015

38,419

5,298 Total non-current assets

406,183

403,283

55,615













Total assets

2,276,156

1,846,068

254,584













Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Deficit











Current liabilities:











Accounts payables

282,354

129,499

17,859 Payroll payable

266,340

236,659

32,637 Amounts due to NetEase Group

68,809

63,536

8,762 Contract liabilities

1,067,285

1,212,819

167,255 Taxes payable

50,908

58,190

8,025 Accrued liabilities and other payables

564,922

666,693

91,940 Short-term loans from NetEase Group

878,000

878,000

121,082 Long-term loans from NetEase Group - current (2)

-

578,064

79,719 Total current liabilities

3,178,618

3,823,460

527,279













Non-current liabilities:











Long-term lease liabilities

43,635

46,258

6,379 Long-term loans from NetEase Group (2)

522,345

-

- Other non-current liabilities

8,832

12,014

1,657 Total non-current liabilities

574,812

58,272

8,036













Total liabilities

3,753,430

3,881,732

535,315













Mezzanine equity

64,571

60,692

8,370













Shareholders' deficit:











Youdao's shareholders' deficit

(1,535,089)

(2,087,684)

(287,905) Noncontrolling interests

(6,756)

(8,672)

(1,196) Total shareholders' deficit

(1,541,845)

(2,096,356)

(289,101)













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit

2,276,156

1,846,068

254,584

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2513 on the last trading day of June (June 30, 2023) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

Note 2: The outstanding balance of long-term loans from NetEase Group, with maturity dated March 31, 2024, was classified as current liabilities as of June 30, 2023.

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (1)

RMB

RMB Net revenues:























Learning services

563,601

732,421

680,920

93,903

1,389,612

1,413,341 Smart devices

239,850

212,749

222,157

30,637

493,010

434,906 Online marketing services

152,774

218,100

303,557

41,862

274,144

521,657 Total net revenues

956,225

1,163,270

1,206,634

166,402

2,156,766

2,369,904

























Cost of revenues (2)

(546,498)

(561,420)

(639,459)

(88,185)

(1,105,217)

(1,200,879) Gross profit

409,727

601,850

567,175

78,217

1,051,549

1,169,025

























Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing expenses (2)

(595,997)

(565,205)

(587,651)

(81,041)

(1,102,382)

(1,152,856) Research and development expenses (2)

(208,411)

(182,830)

(205,076)

(28,281)

(411,391)

(387,906) General and administrative expenses (2)

(60,532)

(49,606)

(63,579)

(8,768)

(118,093)

(113,185) Total operating expenses

(864,940)

(797,641)

(856,306)

(118,090)

(1,631,866)

(1,653,947) Loss from operations

(455,213)

(195,791)

(289,131)

(39,873)

(580,317)

(484,922)

























Interest income

3,769

2,294

2,154

297

5,803

4,448 Interest expense

(10,102)

(15,763)

(17,087)

(2,356)

(18,687)

(32,850) Others, net

1,567

6,378

5,730

790

37,620

12,108 Loss before tax

(459,979)

(202,882)

(298,334)

(41,142)

(555,581)

(501,216)

























Income tax expense

(553)

(3,201)

(4,890)

(675)

(1,119)

(8,091) Net loss from continuing operations

(460,532)

(206,083)

(303,224)

(41,817)

(556,700)

(509,307) Net loss from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

(6,105)

- Net loss

(460,532)

(206,083)

(303,224)

(41,817)

(562,805)

(509,307) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

6,646

1,730

4,065

561

7,394

5,795 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company

(453,886)

(204,353)

(299,159)

(41,256)

(555,411)

(503,512) Including:























Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

Company

(453,886)

(204,353)

(299,159)

(41,256)

(549,306)

(503,512) Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of

the Company

-

-

-

-

(6,105)

-

























Basic net loss per ADS

(3.67)

(1.67)

(2.45)

(0.34)

(4.50)

(4.12) -Continuing operations

(3.67)

(1.67)

(2.45)

(0.34)

(4.45)

(4.12) -Discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

(0.05)

-

























Diluted net loss per ADS

(3.67)

(1.67)

(2.45)

(0.34)

(4.50)

(4.12) -Continuing operations

(3.67)

(1.67)

(2.45)

(0.34)

(4.45)

(4.12) -Discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

(0.05)

-

























Shares used in computing basic net los per ADS

123,703,353

122,268,844

122,247,009

122,247,009

123,518,179

122,257,874 Shares used in computing diluted net loss per ADS

123,703,353

122,268,844

122,247,009

122,247,009

123,518,179

122,257,874



















































Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2513 on the last trading day of June (June 30, 2023) as set forth in the H.10 statistical

release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

























Note 2:























Share-based compensation in each category:























Cost of revenues

1,775

1,259

1,049

145

3,955

2,308 Sales and marketing expenses

3,451

1,131

2,416

333

6,541

3,547 Research and development expenses

8,428

4,785

5,618

774

17,290

10,403 General and administrative expenses

4,448

3,321

3,261

450

9,832

6,582

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (RMB and USD in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

























Net revenues























Learning services

563,601

732,421

680,920

93,903

1,389,612

1,413,341 Smart devices

239,850

212,749

222,157

30,637

493,010

434,906 Online marketing services

152,774

218,100

303,557

41,862

274,144

521,657 Total net revenues

956,225

1,163,270

1,206,634

166,402

2,156,766

2,369,904

























Cost of revenues























Learning services

269,491

278,125

290,155

40,013

567,788

568,280 Smart devices

166,503

128,588

142,544

19,658

334,307

271,132 Online marketing services

110,504

154,707

206,760

28,514

203,122

361,467 Total cost of revenues

546,498

561,420

639,459

88,185

1,105,217

1,200,879

























Gross margin























Learning services

52.2 %

62.0 %

57.4 %

57.4 %

59.1 %

59.8 % Smart devices

30.6 %

39.6 %

35.8 %

35.8 %

32.2 %

37.7 % Online marketing services

27.7 %

29.1 %

31.9 %

31.9 %

25.9 %

30.7 % Total gross margin

42.8 %

51.7 %

47.0 %

47.0 %

48.8 %

49.3 %

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (RMB and USD in thousands, except per ADS data)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

























Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of

the Company

(453,886)

(204,353)

(299,159)

(41,256)

(549,306)

(503,512) Add: share-based compensation

18,102

10,496

12,344

1,702

37,618

22,840 impairment of long-term investments

-

-

3,240

447

5,000

3,240 Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary

shareholders of the Company

(435,784)

(193,857)

(283,575)

(39,107)

(506,688)

(477,432)



















































Non-GAAP basic net loss from continuing operations per ADS

(3.52)

(1.59)

(2.32)

(0.32)

(4.10)

(3.91) Non-GAAP diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS

(3.52)

(1.59)

(2.32)

(0.32)

(4.10)

(3.91)

View original content:

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.