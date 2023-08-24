Orca Wave Launches Enhanced, Customer Driven Routing Features and New Website

With a new look and feel to BlueWater software suite, Orca Wave enhances its Intelligent Routing with capabilities such as User Defined Routing Plans, Super Groups, Route Streaming and much more.

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orca Wave, a leading OSS/BSS solution provider for international and domestic carriers, and global application services providers announces today the launch of its new website as well as a suite of new capabilities for its Voice and SMS Intelligent Routing. Orca Wave intends to provide users with immense flexibility, routing automation options, profit protection, fraud blocking, the ability to mix routing rules within each routing order and large expansion of routing plan support.

Some of the more anticipated updates include Super Groups and User Defined Routing. With Super Groups, users are enabled to create collections of countries, code groups, individual dial codes, or a mixture of all of these. This allows for easy routing management and re-use of custom groups across all your route plans. This feature also allows for explicitly excluding countries, code groups, individual dial codes and mixtures of all of these. Users may want all the EU, but exclude fixed-line prefixes, or a US Domestic grouping that includes only Verizon and ATT LERG network codes, or a special group of high cost/fraud destinations that will receive special routing or blocking logic.

User Defined Routing provides a set of power tools for creating easy or complex user defined routes depending on the user's need. Users can mix different routing logic for a single destination to enable scenarios where a specific carrier will always be used first, but then a percentage of other carriers next, followed by least cost routing for the remaining carriers available. Any destination can receive a mixture of routing algorithms based on the user's needs.

There are no longer caps on the number of Routing Plans managed, with thousands supported, nor how many suppliers can be in routing.

The entire lineup of Orca Wave's enhanced Intelligent Routing capabilities include:

User Defined Routing

Route Blocking

Change Histories

Customer Isolated Routing Plans

Route Streaming

Routing Reports

"We are continually looking at new ways to add value for our customers and help them to increase profitability. These enhancements in Intelligent Routing are fully integrated to AutoLoading and analysis of supplier voice/SMS rates and codes. Automatic code additions by Route Streaming are a game changer" said John Rivenburgh, founder at Orca Wave.

About Orca Wave

Orca Wave's BlueWater Software provides real time, intelligent solutions, architected to accelerate any world class information provider to global leader, as measured by quality, profit and revenue. BlueWater is the voice engine for several of the leading Global Tier One Carriers and innovative new market entrants including wholesale, wireless, application and VoIP providers.

Our team's goal is to make our customers successful in their business with a variety of competitive software tools and services. Orca Wave's innovative solutions are created to provide our clients with flexible choices and no barriers, that will easily integrate into a multitude of future enhancements.

Learn more here: orcawave.net

View original content:

SOURCE Orca Wave