FLO Named Finalist for Reuters D.R.I.V.E Honours

Finalist for Innovation and Visionary Leader Awards Recognizing Automotive Excellence

QUEBEC CITY and AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, was selected as a finalist in two categories for the 2023 Reuters Automotive D.R.I.V.E Honours. This recognition serves as a testament to FLO's commitment to innovation, expertise, and delivering the best EV charging experience across North America.

FLO is a finalist in the following categories, as part of a global initiative recognizing commitment to automotive excellence.

Innovation Category Finalist: FLO Ultra FLO's new fast charger. This category honors organizations driving innovation within the automotive industry. FLO Ultra, FLO's new fast charger was nominated as a finalist and FLO was the only EV charging company named in this category, showcasing FLO's place as an industry leader. FLO Ultra is an ultra-fast charger engineered to maximize energy delivery with a smart design that enables the ultimate EV charging experience.

Visionary Leader Category Finalist: FLO Founder and CEO Louis Tremblay. This category recognizes five executives for their excellence and visionary leadership. Tremblay co-founded FLO in 2009 while studying electrical engineering and working on an electric vehicle project. Now, 14 years later, FLO is Canada's largest public EV charging network and FLO charging stations top the industry in reliability and durability and are backed by a network dedicated to keeping FLO stations online and ready for use.

"When I founded FLO, I had one mission in mind—to help overcome climate change," said Tremblay. "Over the last 14 years, FLO has increased access to reliable EV charging infrastructure across North America, helping to achieve our long-term goals of providing EV drivers the best charging experience and curbing emissions through accelerated EV adoption. As the only EV charging company on the shortlist for the Innovation category, we are thrilled to be included with such an impressive group of finalists."

FLO now has three production facilities in Canada and the U.S. The company enables more than 1 million charging events each month and maintains an uptime of more than 98%. With an overarching mission to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption, FLO is now expanding further throughout North America. In addition to his leadership at FLO, Tremblay serves on the board of the Alliance for Transportation Electrification (ATE), a consortium of over 50 utilities, automotive OEMs, electric vehicle vendors, and NGOs across North America working to increase EV adoption, support the role of utilities in transportation electrification, and champion open technology standards.

"The growing EV user base mandates that fast, reliable, and easy-to-use charging solutions are essential in keeping the millions of North American EV drivers charged and on their way," said Nathan Yang, FLO Chief Product Officer. "With the power to charge most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes, the FLO Ultra was designed to provide the ultimate EV charging experience. As a finalist for the Innovation category, FLO Ultra cements its place in the EV charging sector as a best-in-class charger designed with users in mind."

"FLO's work in creating convenient and reliable charging corridors across North America, through FLO Ultra and our entire product line not only accelerates EV adoption but paves the road toward a low-carbon economy," concluded Tremblay.

Winners for both awards will be announced October 19th, 2023. For more on FLO's products and mission, visit flo.com.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 95,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

FLO® and FLO UltraTM are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc.

