Pager Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Rita Sharma as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager, a leading virtual care and digital health collaboration platform company, today announced that Rita Sharma has joined the executive team as Chief Product Officer. In her new role, Sharma will be responsible for leading the product team and the creation, innovation and execution of product strategies and roadmap for Pager, in addition to Onlife Health, its health and wellbeing platform. Sharma will also focus on developing go-to-market strategies and solutions in engagement, navigation, virtual care, wellbeing and value-based care on a global scale.

Sharma comes to Pager from Salesforce, where she served as GM and VP of Product Management for Healthcare & Life Sciences. "We are thrilled to welcome Rita on board to lead Product," said Walter Jin, CEO and Chairman of Pager. "Rita's shared passion for our mission, combined with her successful track record of developing, scaling and growing new products in healthcare for over 20 years, will play a crucial role in our journey ahead."

While at Salesforce, Sharma directed the global development and release of the company's first healthcare product, Health Cloud, focused on transforming patient and member-centric experiences in healthcare and life sciences. She was responsible for Health Cloud's long-term product roadmap and global go-to-market (GTM) strategy and positioned Salesforce as the platform of choice for provider, payer, pharma, and device segments globally. In addition, she created a strategic ecosystem of ISV and System Integration partners to extend the value of the core Health Cloud platform. Prior to joining Salesforce, Sharma was the Vice President of Marketing & Product Management at Glooko, Inc., where she directed commercial marketing, product management, and customer service operations. Sharma also worked at Johnson & Johnson, where she led the company's diabetes management innovation program.

Sharma chose Pager because of the tremendous opportunity the company offers to transform the healthcare experience. "I believe Pager represents the future of healthcare," Sharma said. "The company has already proven its impact by serving as the digital engagement and navigation platform for consumer experiences in healthcare for payers across the world. Today, Pager has an amazing opportunity to create an experience around proactive and preventative care that allows payers and employers to lower the burden of health challenges by delivering intuitive customer experiences, supporting better decision-making and achieving patient outcomes in an intelligent way. With our foundation of technology, AI and services, we can improve responsive and proactive healthcare experiences for all members and employees that will drive outcomes for patients and enterprises. We are only at the beginning of a transformational change in healthcare that Pager is leading."

Sharma is the latest in a series of additions that Pager has made to its executive leadership team, including Steven Shi as Chief Technology Officer, Dave Dookeeram as Chief Operating Officer and Peter Licursi as Chief Growth Officer. "Given the rapid growth Pager has experienced over the past few years, we've brought together an executive leadership team with the proven track record to drive exponential growth and scale the organization accordingly," Jin said. "As Pager enters the next phase of growth and expansion, we are well positioned to support our customers to deliver a superior experience with better outcomes at a lower cost."

Pager is a leading virtual-care, tech-enabled services platform that engages, guides and connects people to access the right care, in the right place, at the right time with a trusted, personalized "doctor-in-the-family" experience. Through its Find Care, Get Care and Active Care solutions, Pager delivers a longitudinal and connected care experience, a single thread of navigation, access, coordination and management services that stitches together our fragmented healthcare system. Pager's comprehensive product solutions include triage, telemedicine, virtual primary care, scheduling, referrals, prescriptions, care management, care advocacy, and customer service as well as the Onlife Health health and wellbeing platform. Pager's tech-enabled services platform combines hi-tech artificial intelligence with hi-touch concierge services through a consumer front-end omni-channel engagement platform and a 360 enterprise back-end SaaS collaboration platform. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 23 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

