Lilly's Retevmo® (selpercatinib) Demonstrates Superior Progression-Free Survival Compared to Approved Multikinase Inhibitors in RET-Mutant Medullary Thyroid Cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced topline results from the LIBRETTO-531 study evaluating Retevmo versus physician's choice of the multikinase inhibitors (MKIs) cabozantinib or vandetanib as an initial treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET)-mutant medullary thyroid cancer (MTC). The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). This result was based on a pre-specified interim efficacy analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC). Adverse events observed on Retevmo were generally consistent with those identified across the previously reported Retevmo development program (LIBRETTO-001, LIBRETTO-121, LIBRETTO-321).

The labeling for Retevmo contains warnings and precautions for hepatotoxicity (evidence of liver dysfunction), interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis, hypertension, QT interval prolongation, hemorrhagic events, hypersensitivity, tumor lysis syndrome, risk of impaired wound healing, hypothyroidism, and embryo-fetal toxicity.

"These data from the LIBRETTO-531 trial confirm the importance of selectivity in targeting RET-driven cancers and suggest Retevmo should be considered the preferred first-line treatment for people with advanced RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer," said David Hyman, M.D., chief medical officer, Loxo@Lilly. "Taken together with the recent positive Retevmo Phase 3 LIBRETTO-431 announcement in lung cancer, these results underscore the importance of timely and broad-based genomic testing to ensure patients who could potentially benefit receive targeted therapies. We look forward to sharing detailed data with the oncology community."

LIBRETTO-531 is a Phase 3, randomized, open-label trial evaluating Retevmo versus cabozantinib or vandetanib, which are currently approved first-line options for patients with advanced MTC. LIBRETTO-531 is the first randomized trial comparing the safety and effectiveness of a highly selective RET-kinase inhibitor versus multikinase inhibitors in this population.

These results further build on the data from LIBRETTO-001, the largest clinical trial of patients with RET-driven cancers treated with a RET inhibitor, which includes more than 800 patients and spans 16 countries and 85 sites. In this trial, Retevmo demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable responses across a variety of tumor types in patients with RET-driven cancers.

MTC accounts for 1–2 percent of thyroid cancers in the U.S. RET mutations are found in approximately 60 percent of sporadic MTC and over 90 percent of hereditary MTC.

Full results from the LIBRETTO-531 trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting, submitted to a peer-reviewed journal, and discussed with health authorities.

About LIBRETTO-531

LIBRETTO-531 is a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial of patients with progressive, advanced kinase inhibitor naïve RET-mutant MTC. The trial enrolled 291 patients and participants were randomized 2:1 to receive either selpercatinib or physician's choice of cabozantinib or vandetanib as initial treatment of their advanced RET-mutant MTC. RET mutations may be identified using local testing. This trial's primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS), and secondary endpoints include treatment failure-free survival (TFFS), overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), and overall survival (OS). For patients randomized to the control arm, crossover was allowed at progression.

About Retevmo® (selpercatinib, 40 mg & 80 mg capsules)

Retevmo (selpercatinib, formerly known as LOXO-292) (pronounced reh-TEHV-moh) is a highly selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor with CNS activity. Retevmo may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells, which can result in side effects. RET-driver alterations are predominantly mutually exclusive from other oncogenic drivers. Retevmo is a U.S. FDA-approved oral prescription medicine, 120 mg or 160 mg dependent on weight (<50 kg or ≥50 kg, respectively), taken twice daily until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR RETEVMO® (selpercatinib)

Hepatotoxicity: Serious hepatic adverse reactions occurred in 3% of patients treated with Retevmo. Increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) occurred in 59% of patients, including Grade 3 or 4 events in 11% and increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) occurred in 55% of patients, including Grade 3 or 4 events in 12%. Monitor ALT and AST prior to initiating Retevmo, every 2 weeks during the first 3 months, then monthly thereafter and as clinically indicated. Withhold, reduce dose, or permanently discontinue Retevmo based on the severity.

Severe, life-threatening, and fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis can occur in patients treated with Retevmo. ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 1.8% of patients who received Retevmo, including 0.3% with Grade 3 or 4 events, and 0.3% with fatal reactions. Monitor for pulmonary symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis. Withhold Retevmo and promptly investigate for ILD in any patient who presents with acute or worsening of respiratory symptoms which may be indicative of ILD (e.g., dyspnea, cough, and fever). Withhold, reduce dose, or permanently discontinue Retevmo based on severity of confirmed ILD.

Hypertension occurred in 41% of patients, including Grade 3 hypertension in 20% and Grade 4 in one (0.1%) patient. Overall, 6.3% had their dose interrupted and 1.3% had their dose reduced for hypertension. Treatment-emergent hypertension was most commonly managed with anti hypertension medications. Do not initiate Retevmo in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. Optimize blood pressure prior to initiating Retevmo. Monitor blood pressure after 1 week, at least monthly thereafter, and as clinically indicated. Initiate or adjust anti-hypertensive therapy as appropriate. Withhold, reduce dose, or permanently discontinue Retevmo based on the severity.

Retevmo can cause concentration-dependent QT interval prolongation. An increase in QTcF interval to >500 ms was measured in 7% of patients and an increase in the QTcF interval of at least 60 ms over baseline was measured in 20% of patients. Retevmo has not been studied in patients with clinically significant active cardiovascular disease or recent myocardial infarction. Monitor patients who are at significant risk of developing QTc prolongation, including patients with known long QT syndromes, clinically significant bradyarrhythmias, and severe or uncontrolled heart failure. Assess QT interval, electrolytes, and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) at baseline and periodically during treatment, adjusting frequency based upon risk factors including diarrhea. Correct hypokalemia, hypomagnesemia, and hypocalcemia prior to initiating Retevmo and during treatment. Monitor the QT interval more frequently when Retevmo is concomitantly administered with strong and moderate CYP3A inhibitors or drugs known to prolong QTc interval. Withhold and dose reduce or permanently discontinue Retevmo based on the severity.

Serious, including fatal, hemorrhagic events can occur with Retevmo. Grade ≥3 hemorrhagic events occurred in 3.1% of patients treated with Retevmo including 4 (0.5%) patients with fatal hemorrhagic events, including cerebral hemorrhage (n=2), tracheostomy site hemorrhage (n=1), and hemoptysis (n=1). Permanently discontinue Retevmo in patients with severe or lifethreatening hemorrhage.

Hypersensitivity occurred in 6% of patients receiving Retevmo, including Grade 3 hypersensitivity in 1.9%. The median time to onset was 1.9 weeks (range: 5 days to 2 years). Signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity included fever, rash and arthralgias or myalgias with concurrent decreased platelets or transaminitis. If hypersensitivity occurs, withhold Retevmo and begin corticosteroids at a dose of 1 mg/kg prednisone (or equivalent). Upon resolution of the event, resume Retevmo at a reduced dose and increase the dose of Retevmo by 1 dose level each week as tolerated until reaching the dose taken prior to onset of hypersensitivity. Continue steroids until patient reaches target dose and then taper. Permanently discontinue Retevmo for recurrent hypersensitivity.

Tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) occurred in 0.6% of patients with medullary thyroid carcinoma receiving Retevmo. Patients may be at risk of TLS if they have rapidly growing tumors, a high tumor burden, renal dysfunction, or dehydration. Closely monitor patients at risk, consider appropriate prophylaxis including hydration, and treat as clinically indicated.

Impaired wound healing can occur in patients who receive drugs that inhibit the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) signaling pathway. Therefore, Retevmo has the potential to adversely affect wound healing. Withhold Retevmo for at least 7 days prior to elective surgery. Do not administer for at least 2 weeks following major surgery and until adequate wound healing. The safety of resumption of Retevmo after resolution of wound healing complications has not been established.

Retevmo can cause hypothyroidism. Hypothyroidism occurred in 13% of patients treated with Retevmo; all reactions were Grade 1 or 2. Hypothyroidism occurred in 13% of patients (50/373) with thyroid cancer and 13% of patients (53/423) with other solid tumors including NSCLC. Monitor thyroid function before treatment with Retevmo and periodically during treatment. Treat with thyroid hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold Retevmo until clinically stable or permanently discontinue Retevmo based on severity.

Based on data from animal reproduction studies and its mechanism of action, Retevmo can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Administration of selpercatinib to pregnant rats during organogenesis at maternal exposures that were approximately equal to those observed at the recommended human dose of 160 mg twice daily resulted in embryolethality and malformations. Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential and males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Retevmo and for 1 week after the last dose. There are no data on the presence of selpercatinib or its metabolites in human milk or on their effects on the breastfed child or on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed children, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with Retevmo and for 1 week after the last dose.

Severe adverse reactions (Grade 3-4) occurring in ≥20% of patients who received Retevmo in LIBRETTO-001, were hypertension (20%), diarrhea (5%), prolonged QT interval (4.8%), dyspnea (3.1%), fatigue (3.1%), hemorrhage (2.6%), abdominal pain (2.5%), vomiting (1.8%), headache (1.4%), nausea (1.1%), constipation (0.8%), edema (0.8%), rash (0.6%), and arthralgia (0.3%).

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients who received Retevmo. The most frequently reported serious adverse reactions (in ≥2% of patients) were pneumonia, pleural effusion, abdominal pain, hemorrhage, hypersensitivity, dyspnea, and hyponatremia.

Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3% of patients; fatal adverse reactions included sepsis (n=6), respiratory failure (n=5), hemorrhage (n=4), pneumonia (n=3), pneumonitis (n=2), cardiac arrest (n=2), sudden death (n=1), and cardiac failure (n=1).

Common adverse reactions (all grades) occurring in ≥20% of patients who received Retevmo in LIBRETTO-001, were edema (49%), diarrhea (47%), fatigue (46%), dry mouth (43%), hypertension (41%), abdominal pain (34%), rash (33%), constipation (33%), nausea (31%), headache (28%), cough (24%), vomiting (22%), dyspnea (22%), hemorrhage (22%), arthralgia (21%), and prolonged QT interval (21%).

Laboratory abnormalities (all grades ≥20%; Grade 3-4) worsening from baseline in patients who received Retevmo in LIBRETTO-001, were increased AST (59%; 11%), decreased calcium (59%; 5.7%), increased ALT (56%; 12%), decreased albumin (56%; 2.3%), increased glucose (53%; 2.8%), decreased lymphocytes (52%; 20%), increased creatinine (47%; 2.4%), decreased sodium (42%; 11%), increased alkaline phosphatase (40%; 3.4%), decreased platelets (37%; 3.2%), increased total cholesterol (35%; 1.7%), increased potassium (34%; 2.7%), decreased glucose (34%; 1.0%), decreased magnesium (33%; 0.6%), increased bilirubin (30%; 2.8%), decreased hemoglobin (28%; 3.5%), and decreased neutrophils (25%; 3.2%).

Concomitant use of acid-reducing agents decreases selpercatinib plasma concentrations which may reduce Retevmo antitumor activity. Avoid concomitant use of proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs), histamine-2 (H2) receptor antagonists, and locally-acting antacids with Retevmo. If coadministration cannot be avoided, take Retevmo with food (with a PPI) or modify its administration time (with a H2 receptor antagonist or a locally-acting antacid).

Concomitant use of strong and moderate CYP3A inhibitors increases selpercatinib plasma concentrations which may increase the risk of Retevmo adverse reactions including QTc interval prolongation. Avoid concomitant use of strong and moderate CYP3A inhibitors with Retevmo. If concomitant use of a strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitor cannot be avoided, reduce the Retevmo dosage as recommended and monitor the QT interval with ECGs more frequently.

Concomitant use of strong and moderate CYP3A inducers decreases selpercatinib plasma concentrations which may reduce Retevmo anti-tumor activity. Avoid coadministration of Retevmo with strong and moderate CYP3A inducers.

Concomitant use of Retevmo with CYP2C8 and CYP3A substrates increases their plasma concentrations which may increase the risk of adverse reactions related to these substrates. Avoid coadministration of Retevmo with CYP2C8 and CYP3A substrates where minimal concentration changes may lead to increased adverse reactions. If coadministration cannot be avoided, follow recommendations for CYP2C8 and CYP3A substrates provided in their approved product labeling.

Retevmo is a P-glycoprotein (P-gp) inhibitor. Concomitant use of Retevmo with P-gp substrates increases their plasma concentrations, which may increase the risk of adverse reactions related to these substrates. Avoid coadministration of Retevmo with P-gp substrates where minimal concentration changes may lead to increased adverse reactions. If coadministration cannot be avoided, follow recommendations for P-gp substrates provided in their approved product labeling.

The safety and effectiveness of Retevmo have not been established in pediatric patients less than 12 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of Retevmo have been established in pediatric patients aged 12 years and older for medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) who require systemic therapy and for advanced RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer who require systemic therapy and are radioactive iodine-refractory (if radioactive iodine is appropriate). Use of Retevmo for these indications is supported by evidence from adequate and well-controlled studies in adults with additional pharmacokinetic and safety data in pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. Monitor open growth plates in adolescent patients. Consider interrupting or discontinuing Retevmo if abnormalities occur.

No dosage modification is recommended for patients with mild to severe renal impairment (estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate [eGFR] ≥15 to 89 mL/min, estimated by Modification of Diet in Renal Disease [MDRD] equation). A recommended dosage has not been established for patients with end-stage renal disease.

Reduce the dose when administering Retevmo to patients with severe hepatic impairment (total bilirubin greater than 3 to 10 times upper limit of normal [ULN] and any AST). No dosage modification is recommended for patients with mild or moderate hepatic impairment. Monitor for Retevmo-related adverse reactions in patients with hepatic impairment.

About Lilly

Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/newsroom or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. P-LLY

Lilly Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about Retevmo® (selpercatinib) for the treatment of RET-mutant MTC and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug research, development and commercialization. Among other things, there is no guarantee that planned or ongoing studies will be completed as planned, that future study results will be consistent with study results to date, or that Retevmo will receive additional regulatory approvals. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

