Drake, Future, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, and Don Tolliver highlighted as "International Artist Of The Year" Nominees for The 16th Annual Headies Awards

Drake, Future, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, and Don Tolliver highlighted as "International Artist Of The Year" Nominees for The 16th Annual Headies Awards

Sean love combs to be honored with the "International Special Recognition Award" at the 16th Headies

The Headies returns to America with Unprecedented Global Line-Up Of Afrobeats Artistes and Influencers

The prestigious event takes place on September 3, 2023, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta during Labor Day Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Headies Awards have announced that the 16th Annual Awards Show will take place on Sunday, September 3rd, at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA. This will mark the second time the illustrious awards show is happening in America. This year's event will feature an unprecedented global line-up of powerhouse talents and influencers while celebrating the ingenuity of African and Afrobeats artistes.

16TH HEADIES Logo (PRNewswire)

The Headies is the most credible pan-African music award event. Over the years, it has rewarded, recognized, and celebrated the greatest in Afrobeats, African music, and culture, featuring sounds from South, East, Central, North, and West Africa. At its 16th edition, Smooth Promotions, the organizers of The Headies, will highlight the world's most influential and impactful artistes from Africa to the United States.

The Headies understand the urban, contemporary pop culture that Afrobeats brings to mainstream music, inspired by the need to fill a significant void and be the voice of a generation in the culture that they represent. The event boasts a mega-platform that interfaces with young, talented artistes who represent the future of global music.

Artiste nomination categories include:

International Artist of the Year : Drake, Future, Selena Gomez , Don Tolliver , and Ed Sheeran

International Artist Recognition Honoree : Sean Love Combs

Best Recording of The Year: Tems, Burna Boy, Victony & Tempoe, Omah Lay , Davido, featuring Sunday Service Choir

Producer of the Year : Magicsticks, P.Prime, TMXO & Pheelz, Andrew Vibez & London , Tempoe, Kel-P, and Rexxie

Best Female Artist: Tems, Simi, Ayra Starr , Tiwa Savage

Digital Artiste of the Year: Burna Boy, Ayra Starr , Rema, Omah Lay , Kizz Daniel, and Asake

Best Collaborations: Asake featuring Burna Boy, Bnxn featuring Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez, Pheelz featuring Bnxn, Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage , Pheelz featuring Davido, Wande Coal featuring Olamide

Songwriter of the Year: Tems, Ludwig Goransson , Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Coogler , Simi Kosoko , Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata, Stanley Dida , Adebajo Adebanjo, Daniel Benson , Fuayefika Maxwell, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Austin Jnr. Iornongu Iwar, Peace Oredope, Ludwig Goransson

Best Inspirational Single: Davido featuring Sunday Service Choir, Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music , Victor Thompson & Ehis 'D' Greatest, Neon Adejo, Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo, Victoria Orenze

Best R&B Single: Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran , Ckay, Dami Oniru, Preye, Chike featuring Flavour, Simi featuring Fave

For a complete list of nominees and honorees, click HERE. Additional talent will be announced soon.

*Talent is subject to change.

"We are so excited that The Headies will return to American soil once again. We know that Afrobeats connects people all around the globe, and this year's event exemplifies and celebrates the power of our culture. The Headies will be an evening not only of dynamic talent but also memorable moments that will resonate with audiences worldwide," said Ayo Animashaun, CEO and Founder of The Headies Awards.

In addition, the winner of The Headies "Rookie of the Year" category will receive a solar-powered, two-bedroom, fully furnished house from the event organizers.

The awards show will be streamed live on YouTube (U.S.) and HipTV (Africa) Network.

For more details on the 16th Annual Headies Awards, please visit https://theheadies.com .

FOR PRESS ACCREDITATIONS: Please click HERE.

About The Headies Awards

The Headies Awards , originally called the Hip Hop World Awards, is a music awards show established in 2006 via the Hip Hop World Magazine in Nigeria. The mission is to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artistes.

About Headies Founder and Executive Producer, Ayo Animashaun:

Ayo Animashaun is a Nigerian media executive and entertainment entrepreneur. He is the CEO of Smooth Promotions, an entertainment company that produces the Headies Awards show and publishes Hip Hop World Magazine on a weekly basis. He oversaw the launch of HipTV on Multichoice DSTV on November 5th, 2013. Ayo Animashaun was named one of the most significant individuals in Nigerian entertainment by The Net Magazine in October 2013; he also sits at the helm of Festac Radio Online.

#16thheadies #theheadies

The Headies Awards on Social Media

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

For Press Inquiries

Jessica L. Dupree, Sr. Publicist

thedupreeagency@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Headies Awards