MGM RESORTS LAUNCHES BETMGM iGAMING AND ONLINE SPORTS BETTING BRAND IN UNITED KINGDOM

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") announced today the launch of its BetMGM iGaming and online sports betting brand in the United Kingdom, kicking off MGM Resorts' strategy of expanding the BetMGM brand into international markets. The new international BetMGM-branded offering leverages the technology and platform of LeoVegas, the Swedish-based gaming company acquired by MGM Resorts last year.

"BetMGM is a proven brand in the sports betting and iGaming space, and we look forward to welcoming international players into our platforms designed specifically for them," said MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle. "Today's announcement represents a key step forward in our international growth strategy, which has been advancing rapidly since our acquisition of LeoVegas."

The BetMGM UK online offering provides customers with exciting new product features such as large-scale and frequent jackpots, loyalty rewards, unique and compelling sports promotions and exclusive slots. The new sports and casino experience utilizes the BetMGM brand and MGM Resorts' best-in-class heritage entertainment in Las Vegas to deliver a compelling and safe online experience in the UK.

The product is available now on desktop and mobile web with further functional development, including mobile applications, planned before a national media launch in mid-September. More information can be found at: betmgm.co.uk.

"We've had great success in the U.S. and Canada with our BetMGM brand and we're confident we can duplicate this success in other markets, beginning with the UK," said Gary Fritz, President, MGM Resorts International Interactive. "The UK is a mature online gaming market, and we believe the BetMGM brand will provide distinct relevance to both sports bettors and iGaming consumers."

BetMGM, LLC, the joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain, will continue to operate the BetMGM brand in the United States and Canada utilizing the technology and platform provided by Entain.

LeoVegas is currently available in nine jurisdictions in Europe and Canada.

