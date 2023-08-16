Make Goodwill® Your First Stop on National Thrift Shop Day

Goodwill Stores Across North America Put Thousands of Items on the Sales Floors Daily, Keeping Billions of Pounds of Goods Away From Landfills Each Year

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- August 17th is National Thrift Shop Day — a fun observance that celebrates the thrill of looking for unique and affordable vintage items while shopping sustainably. This year, Goodwill is asking everyone to stop by their local Goodwill store on National Thrift Shop Day to shop or donate while helping their greater community. Shoppers can share their finds on social media with the hashtags: #Goodwill and #NationalThriftShopDay.

Thrifted finds from Goodwill mean much more, though. Thousands of people receive skills training and other human service programs through Goodwill, and, in 2022, more than 129,000 people were placed into jobs with that support. Goodwill employment centers provide convenient access to tools, technology, training and support for those looking for work in a variety of industries.

With nearly 3,300 outlet and retail stores as well as two ecommerce websites, shopgoodwill.com® and Goodwillfinds.com, distinctive and one-of-a-kind items are easy to find. Not to mention, 81% of households in the U.S. are located within a 10-mile radius of a Goodwill store.

In addition to its core mission, Goodwill stores also help extend the life of usable items. Last year alone, Goodwill prevented an estimated 4 billion pounds of unwanted items from ending up in landfills. This is a testament to the nonprofit's commitment to sustainability, affordable fashion and conscientious consumption.

"This National Thrift Shop Day, I encourage everyone to visit their nearby Goodwill store to shop or donate," said Steve Preston, president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries International. "Shopping at Goodwill is not only great for the environment, but it helps people in your community achieve a brighter future through job training and placement programs."

Goodwill has been serving the community for 120 years. Each independent Goodwill organization knows the needs of the local labor markets and provides job training, certifications and credentials for anyone facing challenges to finding employment.

To find your local Goodwill store or donation center, visit www.goodwill.org/locator.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, building bridges to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their potential through learning and the power of work.

For more than 120 years, Goodwill® organizations across North America have helped people find jobs, support their families and feel the satisfaction that comes from working. There are 154 local Goodwill organizations that assist people through a variety of employment placement services, job training programs and other community-based services. Thousands of people receive employment and other human services through Goodwill and, in 2022, they helped more than 2.1 million people build skills, access resources and advance careers.

Goodwill sells donated items in nearly 3,300 outlet and retail stores in the U.S. and Canada and online at shopgoodwill.com®, the first nonprofit internet auction site, and other online marketplaces. The revenue creates job placement and training programs to help people earn paychecks and build their careers.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl. Register for our Legislative Action Center via advocate.goodwill.org .

