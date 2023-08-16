For the First Time, AK Operations Makes the Inc. 5000 at No. 731

For the First Time, AK Operations Makes the Inc. 5000 at No. 731

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed yesterday that AK Operations ranks No. 731 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

(PRNewswire)

Our growth is 100% thanks to great clients, a strong program, and an incredible team.

"After being recognized as the 28th fastest growing privately owned company in the Midwest this year, we are ecstatic to make the Inc. 5000 national list, much less #731 and #10 in St. Louis," said St. Louis native Founder and CEO Amy Kohl . "We do really meaningful work with a really strong discipline. Our program operates in ways that enable rep's effectiveness and directly generates pipeline. Our growth is 100% thanks to great clients, a strong program, and an incredible team. I'll forever be thankful for all three."

AK Operations reports a three-year growth of 804% and Kohl credits the structure of their partnerships and the fast-paced culture of her team – all based in St. Louis. Designed to support founder-led or lean sales organizations looking to accelerate their top-funnel growth, Kohl and 12 other women serve as fractional Go-To-Market & Rev Ops partners. Kohl continuously debunks the traditional agency model by diving deeper into each clients' company and operating within their existing techstacks; thus, keeping a lean team herself and a strict discipline when selecting clients.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About AK Operations

AK Operations is a RevOps and go-to-market firm that supports founder-led and lean sales teams with operational automation, demand generation, lead generation, and sales enablement programs. The rigor of our partnership has driven repeatable pipeline for hundreds of companies with fully adoptable sales processes and campaigns.

Contact:

Tina Xiang

info@akoperations.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AK Operations